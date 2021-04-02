Thomas Dale caps off undefeated regular season with come-from-behind victory over Dinwiddie

Thomas Dale mounted a come-from-behind victory over visiting Dinwiddie on Thursday night, battling frigid temperatures and injuries at key positions.

With the win, the Knights finished their regular season undefeated (5-0) and set themselves up to host a Class 6, Region A playoff game next week.

“The grittiness in this team and the defense really made a difference tonight,” said Thomas Dale head coach Kevin Tucker. “They’ve got a never-quit, never-die attitude. I couldn’t be more proud of this group. … We had guys go down, but guys were stepping up left and right.”

The Generals (4-2) put up an early 14-0 lead by capitalizing on a interceptions and blocked passes by senior Cedric Drumgoole, who also added 91 receiving yards. Junior quarterback Brenton Hilton ran for both of Dinwiddie’s scores.

Tucker said that his team was forcing the ball too much in the first half, and that it had thrown off the team's tempo to start the game.

“The quarterbacks are young, and they were trying to force some balls in there that they shouldn’t have,” Tucker said. “At halftime, we talked to them, calmed them down, and then we started doing what Thomas Dale does.”

And what Thomas Dale football does is run the ball.