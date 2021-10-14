Thomas Dale defensive lineman Malachi Madison commits to Virginia Tech

Madison said those four, in addition to fellow in-state Hokies recruit Gunner Givens (Lord Botetourt, Daleville, four-star offensive tackle), have been discussing the possibility of all committing to Tech for awhile.

"We're ready to go to work together," Madison said.

Dale coach Kevin Tucker told his players assembled on the field in front of Madison that the lineman wanted to announce his commitment amid his teammates "because without you guys, none of this is possible."

Beneath a clear sky and amid an unseasonably sunny-and-75-degree day, Madison said it meant a great deal for him to make the announcement in front of his football brothers.

"This is the field I first played on when I got called up my freshman year, and it's the field I wanted to finish at," Madison said, turning his head to look around the Knights' J. Wilson Crump Stadium. "Making this announcement on the field I'll finish at means a lot to me."

Madison added that his work at Dale isn't over just yet.

"Right now, I'm ready to get out there and work with the team and get a ring with the people I started with," he said. "It's always a family feeling with these coaches and teammates."