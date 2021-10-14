Thomas Dale defensive lineman Malachi Madison commits to Virginia Tech

Cries of "Go Hokies!" rang out across the football field at Thomas Dale High Thursday afternoon, where Knights senior defensive lineman Malachi Madison announced his commitment to Virginia Tech.
Madison, graded as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, had narrowed his recruitment to a final three of Tech, Mississippi State and Central Florida.
He thanked God, his family, coaches and teammates for supporting him throughout his football journey before faking out those in attendance.
"I will be committing to the University of ..." Madison began, initially reaching for the Central Florida hat at the middle of the table.
"Virginia Tech," he finished, flashing a wide smile before donning a Hokies cap and rubbing his hands together as he looked around at the clapping onlookers.
"Relationships with the coaches," Madison said when asked what set Tech apart from other suitors. "Potential to get on the field early, and especially the recruits around this area that I have a relationship with. So I feel like we can all go to that school and build together."
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound strong-side defensive end is the fourth local recruit in the Class of 2022 to announce he's headed to Blacksburg to play for coach Justin Fuente, joining Highland Springs edge rusher Rashaud Pernell, Manchester running back Ramon Brown and Life Christian defensive lineman D'Andre Martin.
Madison said those four, in addition to fellow in-state Hokies recruit Gunner Givens (Lord Botetourt, Daleville, four-star offensive tackle), have been discussing the possibility of all committing to Tech for awhile.
"We're ready to go to work together," Madison said.
Dale coach Kevin Tucker told his players assembled on the field in front of Madison that the lineman wanted to announce his commitment amid his teammates "because without you guys, none of this is possible."
Beneath a clear sky and amid an unseasonably sunny-and-75-degree day, Madison said it meant a great deal for him to make the announcement in front of his football brothers.
"This is the field I first played on when I got called up my freshman year, and it's the field I wanted to finish at," Madison said, turning his head to look around the Knights' J. Wilson Crump Stadium. "Making this announcement on the field I'll finish at means a lot to me."
Madison added that his work at Dale isn't over just yet.
"Right now, I'm ready to get out there and work with the team and get a ring with the people I started with," he said. "It's always a family feeling with these coaches and teammates."
