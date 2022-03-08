Thomas Dale girls basketball falls to Osbourn Park in Class 6 semifinals

There were some tears in the locker room, but a young Thomas Dale girls basketball program that was among the area's best teams this season and won Region 6A has a bright future ahead of it, said coach Leon Gholson.

The Knights fell in the Class 6 semifinals Monday at Osbourn Park (Manassas) 50-37. But for a group that includes just one senior and is led by standout freshman guard Nylah Wilson, Gholson said he's excited for what's ahead.

"There were some tears, which shows they were hungry and they wanted it," Gholson said. "It's good for the young girls to see that. I told them, these opportunities don't present themselves too often. You've got to take advantage of them."

Wilson finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals. Gholson said she's "by far" the best freshman he's ever coached.

"Arguably the best player I've ever coached," he said. "She's a dynamic player. She does it all."

Osbourn Park made 26 of 33 free throws. Gholson called the game a defensive battle, saying the Yellow Jackets reminded him of his Knights in terms of their tenacity on the defensive end.

Dale players like sophomore Mycah McDowney and juniors Loren and Janiyah Jackson played key defensive roles.

"The game was tight throughout, we just made some young mistakes at the end," Gholson said.

"All of them, we came together defensively once the playoffs came around. Especially when we played two of the top teams in the area in Manchester and James River. The group as a whole improved from a defensive standpoint, and hopefully we can continue that on into next year."