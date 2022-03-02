Thomas Dale girls cap coach's 'perfect week' with another Class 6 indoor track title

One flinch had the chance to sink Thomas Dale’s chance at another indoor track title.

A meet official walked up to Knights sophomore Devyn Parham on the starting blocks of the girls 55-meter hurdles. He let her off with a warning for her twitch in the set position. She could’ve been removed from the final had she taken off early.

Coach Jamarri Price was horrified by the possibility of Parham’s hard work over the course of the season resulting in a disqualification. But the young Dale star was unfazed.

“She came out and ran the best race of her life,” Price said.

Parham ran a career-best and state-best 8.06 to take the 55-meter hurdles title at the Class 6 indoor track and field championships at Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton on Saturday. It was one of the key contributions from Parham and senior Madison McConico that resulted in back-to-back state team titles for the Thomas Dale girls.

It took just 53 points for Price’s Knights to earn the trophy at a meet where no team separated from the pack. Second-place South County scored 47 and third-place Battlefield had 39, meaning every scoring performance, victory or otherwise, was critical to Dale’s triumph.

Parham’s hurdles victory was the fifth fastest time in the nation for a girl this indoor season. She also won the high jump, clearing a personal-best 5 feet, 6 inches, and came in second in the triple jump (40-8.5). The victor in that event was McConico, who leaped to a career-best 41-0.5 and also finished runner-up in the long jump (18-5.25).

“I’ve always gotten this compliment from other coaches. They say, ‘Your kids always step up at the right time,’” Price said, crediting the girls’ preparation at practices that fuels their hunger at meets. “... They don’t run away, they love to compete. They’re like sharks in the water, as soon as they smell blood, they attack.”

Dale took second place at the Class 6, Region A meet two weeks prior, coming up short against Kellam. The smaller-scale meet allowed the challengers from Virginia Beach to step up, but Price said there was some “chess” involved in order to get his girls in the best possible situation to win at the state meet.

The Knights jumped out to a lead on Day 1 thanks to their jumping prowess. A fifth-place showing by junior Daria Parham in the shot put (38-1.25) and a sixth-place finish in the 4x200-meter relay gave some extra buffer atop the standings on Day 2, but Price and the rest of the Knights were left waiting and watching for much of the rest of the meet, hoping not to get tracked down by the sprinters of South County.

South County’s biggest opportunities came in the 300-meter dash, where it had three girls entered, and the 4x400-meter relay, where it was the favorite to win at the end of the meet. But the Stallions came up short of the points Price knew they needed to jump his Knights later on.

South County did win the 4x400 later on, as expected, but Dale already had its narrow victory sewn up.

“The live updates were glitching, and I was like, ‘Lord, just show me the final count,’” Price said. “It was truly a waiting game until after about the two-mile. Then we knew. We really knew.”

The state title was just the latest run at success for Price, who has developed an empire of elite jumpers since taking over the program. But it wasn’t his only victory - one week earlier, his first child, Taylor Brielle Price, was born.

Price took a couple days off to help his wife with the newborn baby at the beginning of the week, and trusted his assistant coach, Kendall Brown, and the girls to be ready for the state meet.

And ready they were.

“It’s probably one of the most perfect weeks I’ve ever had,” Price said. “I’ve had a great life. I think about my life, my parents, my family, my wife, I just think about everything. I know there’s no such thing as perfection, but for me, I have the perfect life.