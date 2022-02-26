Thomas Dale girls claim region title with road win

They were arctic cold.

Their 12 second-half turnovers only made matters worse.

Their five-point lead at the break had dissipated into an eight-point deficit, and with 1:30 remaining in the championship game of the Class 6A tournament Friday night, the Thomas Dale Knights were facing a disappointing bus ride home and much back-to-the-drawing-board reflection.

At that moment, though, their fortunes changed. Man, did they change!

“We really wanted this win,” said Dale’s Tamyah Webb, a 6-0 junior forward, in the aftermath of her team’s spectacular turnaround that resulted in a 44-38 victory in the Chuck Collins Gymnasium.

“We kept playing hard. We trusted each other. We really came together at the end.”

“Came together” might be an understatement.

In the final 90 seconds, the Knights used a 17-3 run fueled by six defense-creates-offense turnovers to dispatch the No. 1 team in the Times-Dispatch Top 10.

“We decided to turn up the pressure,” said Knights’ coach Leon Gholson. “We called 100 – that’s our extended defense – and tried to get some easy buckets. They (the Rapids) were forcing turnovers. We decided, hey, it’s now or never.

“Tennessee, my favorite women’s basketball team, uses a jump-trap. That’s what we went to out of our man-to-man. It worked for us.”

From the outset, the game was a defensive struggle. After a 7-7 first quarter, the Knights took an 18-13 lead into the locker room, then missed all eight of their field goal attempts and coughed up seven turnovers in the third period but trailed only 23-22 entering the fourth.

With stellar freshman guard Lanie Grant leading the way (and scoring seven of her 21 points in a 1:30 stretch), the Rapids wrested the momentum and seemed primed to pull away.

With No. 6 Dale trailing 35-27, Webb hit a layup 1:32 from the end and then, after the Knights forced a turnover, scored again from close range and completed the and-one to trim the deficit to three at 1:30.

After another turnover and as the action intensified, 5-10 freshman guard Nylah Wilson scored from inside at 1:10.

Then, with James River clinging to an increasingly tenuous 35-34 advantage, Webb took an entry pass from Wilson, and as the defense collapsed on her, dealt a pass to Zoë Foster, who banked in a layup for the lead at 0:50.

“We had on our minds, kill or be killed,” said Wilson (19 points). “We’ve come back in games we were losing before. It was so much harder this time.”

Webb’s stickback of a missed free throw at 0:47 put Dale up 38-35, forcing James River into a foul-and-hope-they-miss situation.

The Knights responded by hitting 6-of-8 free throws in the final 32 seconds to ensure the victory and the first regional title in Gholson’s eight years as head coach.

“It feels awesome,” he said. “I told the girls, ‘In all my years, I’ve been waiting for a team like you all.’ This is a team that I know can get it done. We had some injuries early on. People are starting to come back. They’re playing confident. They’re starting to trust each other. We’re playing as a team more and more.”

In a game where both defenses had their shining moments, the Knights harried JR into 12-for-34 shooting and 21 turnovers. The Rapids allowed 12-of-40 shooting and forced 12 turnovers. James River collected 32 rebounds and Dale 30.

How does a team remain composed when the chance of victory is quickly slipping away, and you’re playing on your opponents’ home court?

“Stay humble,” Wilson said. “The game is never over until there are zeroes on the clock.”

Thomas Dale……………..7 11 4 22 -- 44

James River……………….7 6 10 15 -- 38

Thomas Dale (19-4) – Madison 3, Wilson 19, L. Jackson 4, Webb 11, Foster 5, J. Jackson 2. Totals: 12 12-23 44

James River (20-3) –Flournoy 0, Scholtz 2, Grant 21, Jackson12, Smith 0. Totals: 12 12-18 38.