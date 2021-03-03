Thomas Dale girls win Class 6 indoor track and field title

The Thomas Dale girls won the school's first ever team indoor track and field state title Monday at the Class 6 meet at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
The Knights finished with 65.5 points, 21 clear of James W. Robinson in second. Cosby finished seventh with 26 points.
"We went into the meet very confident," said Dale coach Jamarri Price.
"I told them from the first day of preseason conditioning that we were going to out-technical everyone."
Price believed that most coaches, in the abbreviated season, might not spend much time teaching the areas that Dale typically excels in -- long jump, triple jump, high jump, hurdles and handoffs in relays.
"That's just where we're strong and I figured, just a gut feeling, that people were going to try and condition, they were going to try and run," Price said.
"And I said, 'Let everyone else battle, let everyone else run. We'll just go and get all the technical points.'"
Dale was pretty much done, and the outcome was out of question after the 55-meter dash. Nearly all the Knights' points came in the triple, high and long jumps, plus one placer in the shot put.
Then star senior sprinter Jordyn Henderson, a James Madison recruit, slammed the door on the team competition before the distance events had been run.
Henderson won the 55-meter hurdles (7.9) and 55-meter dash (7.26). She also finished third (8.57) at this past weekend's Adidas Indoor Nationals, also held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. She ran one race Saturday, two Sunday and three Monday, a workload Price was initially hesitant about.
Then he saw her run, and knew she could manage the demanding string of races.
"I felt very confident with her. Jordyn is very diligent, extremely smart, she studies MileStat more than me I think," Price said. "I knew that she would take care of herself."
Dale's 4x200 relay team of Henderson, Devyn Parham, Amareyah Monteiro and Brianna Jackson placed second at 1:47.4. Jackson also placed second (5-4) in the high jump.
Madison McConico had a personal best 38-11.25 in the triple jump, that was good for a second-place finish. She also took fourth place in the long jump at 16-10.
"Madison is a phenomenal triple jumper, and to be honest she had no intentions of ever running track in her life," Price said.
He met McConico walking in the hall one day, and asked if she played any sports. She used to cheerlead, but that was it.
"For somebody who'd never done track in her life, she's pretty phenomenal," Price said.
Parham had a standout all-around performance, she came in third in the shot put (35-2), grabbed a fifth-place finish in the high jump (5-0) and placed fourth in the triple jump (37-0).
Parham is just a freshman, and scored 31 points at regionals by herself, an achievement Price called "unheard of."
"She's amazing, she's going to be very special," Price said of Parham.
Dale had only two meets this year because of pandemic constraints. Price said the scarcity of competition amid trying times made taking home a state title all the more gratifying.
"They're really good girls, I'm so proud of them, feel like a proud uncle," Price said with a chuckle.
