Thomas Dale girls win Class 6 indoor track and field title

The Thomas Dale girls won the school's first ever team indoor track and field state title Monday at the Class 6 meet at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

The Knights finished with 65.5 points, 21 clear of James W. Robinson in second. Cosby finished seventh with 26 points.

"We went into the meet very confident," said Dale coach Jamarri Price.

"I told them from the first day of preseason conditioning that we were going to out-technical everyone."

Price believed that most coaches, in the abbreviated season, might not spend much time teaching the areas that Dale typically excels in -- long jump, triple jump, high jump, hurdles and handoffs in relays.

"That's just where we're strong and I figured, just a gut feeling, that people were going to try and condition, they were going to try and run," Price said.

"And I said, 'Let everyone else battle, let everyone else run. We'll just go and get all the technical points.'"

Dale was pretty much done, and the outcome was out of question after the 55-meter dash. Nearly all the Knights' points came in the triple, high and long jumps, plus one placer in the shot put.