Down 28-20 to No. 2-ranked Manchester at halftime on Monday afternoon at Norfolk Scope in the Region 6A girls basketball final, No. 1 Thomas Dale held true to its principles.

The Knights proceeded to hold the Lancers scoreless in a lockdown, 15-0 third-quarter defensive effort. Dale took a 35-28 lead into the final period, and held on to win 46-43 in a long-awaited meeting of the Richmond area's top-two teams.

"We went to our trademark defense, nothing really changed, it's just the execution, getting my young players to really buy into the system," said Knights' first-year coach Pamela Walker.

"We had just enough composure to kind of pull that through."

That trademark defense is a 3-2 zone in which Dale uses its height and length to clog passing lanes. Alexandria Broadus, a 6-foot-1 freshman, plays the top of that zone, Walker said she excels at taking space away from the opposing offense and has been a key defensive stopper all year.

Dale also has speed on the wings to cover lots of ground from the elbow to the perimeter, and tenacious, physical post players to control the glass.

"It's just kind of a perfect defense for us, and we've mastered it through the season," Walker said.

Sophomore guard Nylah Wilson, a first-team All-Metro honoree as a freshman who's already surpassed 1,000 points for her career, scored 27 to lead the way for Dale on Monday.

Walker said Wilson is still growing as just an underclassmen, and has been learning higher-level team concepts that get her supporting cast more involved.

"She's a gamer, she's very competitive, she wants to win and puts in the time," Walker said of Wilson. "Beyond our practices, she's in the gym an extra 15-20 hours a week, honing her craft. So everything she gets she's really earned."

Manchester junior forward Mia Woolfolk has dominated the paint against area opposition all year. But Dale held her to 13 points, a product of those same defensive principles that enabled the Knights to move Woolfolk around, keep a body on her and deny entry passes to the post, Walker said.

Senior forward Tamyah Webb has been the Knights' go-to option down low, she kept Dale in the game in the first half with a tenacious rebounding presence and guarded Woolfolk for some of the game. Though that tough assignment went primarily to junior center Zoe Foster, who Walker said "did a tremendous job" being physical with Woolfolk and denying her the ball.

When Walker got the head job at Dale over the offseason, she concluded with her staff that the Knights' roster had what it took to "go the distance." At that point, they reasoned that, in order to get there, they'd likely have to go through the Lancers.

"We didn't talk about it much afterwards, we just kind of knew," Walker said of the matchup, which could happen again in a matter of days.

The region title is Dale's second consecutive.

"They reached this height last year, but this year is just different. I think there's more structure, discipline and organization, greater team chemistry," Walker said.

"The culture has totally shifted, and that kind of makes today's victory all the more better."

Dale will host Gainesville (Prince William) in Friday's region quarterfinals, while Manchester travels to Osbourn Park (Manassas).

If both win, they will meet again, this time with a state title berth on the line, early next week.