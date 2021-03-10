 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas Dale guard Kylon Lewis heading to Virginia State
0 comments

Thomas Dale guard Kylon Lewis heading to Virginia State

{{featured_button_text}}
SPO030320 TDALE1.jpg (copy)

Thomas Dale’s Kylon Lewis

 Nick Vandeloecht/Powhatan Today

Thomas Dale senior guard Kylon Lewis has committed to play basketball at Virginia State.

The 6-foot-4 wing was part of Dale’s resurgence under second-year coach Keyode Rogers. The Knights went 20-6, won a region title and advanced to the Class 6 state tournament last season. They were 6-1 this season, losing in the region final.

Lewis was a second-team all-state pick last year. He averaged 18.6 points, 6 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season.

“He was one of the ones who bought in very quick,” Rogers said. “His junior year, he came out and took on a bigger role as a scorer and a leader, and he’s been rolling ever since.

“He’s dynamic, very athletic and explosive. He can do a lot of different things.”

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News