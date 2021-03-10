Thomas Dale guard Kylon Lewis heading to Virginia State

Thomas Dale senior guard Kylon Lewis has committed to play basketball at Virginia State.

The 6-foot-4 wing was part of Dale’s resurgence under second-year coach Keyode Rogers. The Knights went 20-6, won a region title and advanced to the Class 6 state tournament last season. They were 6-1 this season, losing in the region final.

Lewis was a second-team all-state pick last year. He averaged 18.6 points, 6 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season.

“He was one of the ones who bought in very quick,” Rogers said. “His junior year, he came out and took on a bigger role as a scorer and a leader, and he’s been rolling ever since.

“He’s dynamic, very athletic and explosive. He can do a lot of different things.”