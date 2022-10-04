Thomas Dale, Highland Springs, Varina and Thomas Jefferson lead their respective regions in initial VHSL football ratings

Thomas Dale, Highland Springs, Varina and Thomas Jefferson lead their respective regions in the first Virginia High School League football ratings.
The VHSL released the ratings Tuesday, with last week being the halfway point of the regular season for most teams. The rating scale determines qualification and seeding for the playoffs.
Thomas Dale (5-0) leads Class 6, Region A with a 29.60 rating, just ahead of Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, 29.50). Manchester (4-1) is fourth at 27.60.
Highland Springs (6-0) leads Class 5, Region C with a 30.66 rating. In spots 2-8 are Midlothian (5-0, 27.60), Douglas Freeman (5-0, 27.20), L.C. Bird (4-1, 25.00), Hermitage (4-2, 24.33), Glen Allen (2-3, 21.40), Mills Godwin (2-4, 20.16) and Prince George (1-4, 19.40).
Varina (5-0) leads Class 4, Region B with a 28.00 rating. King George (3-0, 26.66) is second, followed by Dinwiddie (5-0, 25.60), Hanover (4-1, 24.20), Patrick Henry (4-1, 24.00), Eastern View (5-1, 23.16), Powhatan (4-1, 21.60) and Matoaca (2-3, 20.40).
Thomas Jefferson (6-0) leads Class 2, Region A with a 24.00 rating. King William (4-1) is third at 20.60.
