Thomas Dale, Highland Springs, Varina and Thomas Jefferson lead their respective regions in initial VHSL football ratings

High School Football Week 6 TD Top 10.

Thomas Dale, Highland Springs, Varina and Thomas Jefferson lead their respective regions in the first Virginia High School League football ratings.

The VHSL released the ratings Tuesday, with last week being the halfway point of the regular season for most teams. The rating scale determines qualification and seeding for the playoffs.

Thomas Dale (5-0) leads Class 6, Region A with a 29.60 rating, just ahead of Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, 29.50). Manchester (4-1) is fourth at 27.60.

Highland Springs (6-0) leads Class 5, Region C with a 30.66 rating. In spots 2-8 are Midlothian (5-0, 27.60), Douglas Freeman (5-0, 27.20), L.C. Bird (4-1, 25.00), Hermitage (4-2, 24.33), Glen Allen (2-3, 21.40), Mills Godwin (2-4, 20.16) and Prince George (1-4, 19.40).

Varina at Hanover High School football

Varina senior quarterback Myles Derricott accounted for 230 of the Blue Devils’ 257 total yards in Thursday night’s win at Hanover. He was 13 of 17 passing for 150 yards, and he also ran for 80 yards and another touchdown as Varina moved to 5-0.

Varina (5-0) leads Class 4, Region B with a 28.00 rating. King George (3-0, 26.66) is second, followed by Dinwiddie (5-0, 25.60), Hanover (4-1, 24.20), Patrick Henry (4-1, 24.00), Eastern View (5-1, 23.16), Powhatan (4-1, 21.60) and Matoaca (2-3, 20.40).

Thomas Jefferson (6-0) leads Class 2, Region A with a 24.00 rating. King William (4-1) is third at 20.60.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

