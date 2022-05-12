Thomas Dale hires former Richmond Christian coach Pamela Walker to lead girls basketball program following state semifinal run

Coming off a Region 6A championship and run to the Class 6 semifinals, Thomas Dale has hired former Richmond Christian coach Pamela Walker to be its next girls basketball coach.

A Hampton native, Walker won a VISAA Division III state title at Richmond Christian and has more than 400 career wins to her name.

Walker’s husband was in the military and moved around before retiring in 2010. She has coached girls and boys in Florida, Illinois, Japan, Virginia and Tennessee, coached the high school players on the American military base in Atsugi, Japan, and was the basketball commissioner for all the bases in the country.

Knights director of athletics Ricky Talman said close to 50 coaches applied for the position, a "pretty unheard of" number of applicants for a high school basketball head coaching position.

"From our initial interactions with [Walker] in her interview, she was it. She brings the experience, the knowledge, the personality. She gets it. She knows what it takes to develop basketball players and to develop a basketball program. With the leadership and talent that we have, the sky's the limit. I think we really hit a home run with her," Talman said Wednesday.

"With her approach to the game and approach to basketball as a teacher for life and the way it can open doors for these girls and teach them the skills outside of the sport that are going to carry with them for the rest of their life, her mindset as far as the team environment, how to play the game the right way. I think you're going to really see a team of girls that already were at an extremely high level, that standard and expectation that she's going to bring is only going to raise the level of their performance on the court from here on out."

A plethora of talent at Dale includes first team All-Metro freshman guard Nylah Wilson, who averaged 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals and posted a school-record 41-point outing this past season; third team All-Metro junior forward Tamyah Webb; junior Elayna Givens, a two-year starter as a freshman and sophomore who missed last season with an ACL injury; sophomore 5-foot-11 forwards and twins Zoe and Aniyah Foster; as well as some talented incoming freshmen, Talman said.

The Knights had their first team meeting with Walker on Tuesday.

"I'm really excited about how those interactions went, the future is bright," Talman said.

"We're not here to just focus on winning state championships, we're really in the business of developing people, making sure they're great contributors to society after they leave here. Outside of basketball, she's going to put them in the right place to succeed. Our girls basketball program's in a great place."

Walker replaces former coach Leon Gholson, who led the Knights program since 2014.