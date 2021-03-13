Thomas Dale makes it back-to-back wins in the Battle of Chester

For the second consecutive season, Thomas Dale walked out of The Battle of Chester as victors, with a 39-34 win over L.C. Bird Friday night.
Pandemic precautions made it one of the least attended games in the two rivalry’s history, but the Knights (2-0) have already experienced the need for vigilance; after a dominant 56-22 win over Petersburg to open the season, their opening home game was canceled last weekend due to COVID-19.
Even without the large crowd, Thomas Dale head coach Kevin Tucker said emotions were high during the game, which also served as the team’s senior night.
“It’s a huge game for the kids. It’s bragging rights all year,” said Tucker, who, along with L.C. Bird head coach Troy Taylor, also played in the rivalry during his high school days. “We could have easily hung our heads when we were down, but we made good adjustments on defense and our offense came to play tonight.”
Freshman quarterback Ethan Minter, showed why he could be a cornerstone for Knights football in the coming years.
Tucker described Minter as a mature playmaker, whose familiarity with the team’s offense is perhaps aided by his older brother, TJ Minter, playing on the offensive line for four years before heading to college to play at Hampden-Sydney.
“He’s definitely playing above his age right now. He plays like a seasoned veteran,” Tucker said of the younger Minter.
While initially predicted to be mostly a running threat — he opened scoring off a 14-yard run — Minter also proved to be dangerous through the air as well, collecting 128 passing yards, including a 60-yard bomb that connected with senior DeAngelo Gray for a score.
But L.C. Bird (0-3) proved a challenge to contain in the first half.
Senior quarterback Xavier Gordon put up 200 all-purpose yards and four TDs. Three came in the second quarter alone to generate a 27-20 halftime lead.
"He is a great athlete," Tucker said of Gordon. "He was almost willing them down the field every single series.”
The defense tightened up coming out of intermission and shut L.C. Bird out in the third quarter, led by sophomore linebacker Brandon Cammarasana, who had 13 tackles and a sack.
Junior running back Jordan Branch, who started six games last season for the Knights when Chris Tyree (Notre Dame) was injured, proved his offensive potential with 107 yards on 30 carries for three touchdowns — including the final two that boosted his team ahead for the win.
And while Tucker said he was proud of how his guys stayed focused in Friday’s hard-fought win, he’s anticipating how his young team will fare against undefeated Prince George next weekend.
“They’ve played two really good teams in Dinwiddie and Matoaca, and they took them to the wire and won late in the game, which tells me they have a great senior-laden team and you can’t count them out,” Tucker said.
L.C. Bird 7 20 0 7 — 34
Thomas Dale 12 8 13 6 — 39
TD — Minter 14 rush (kick failed)
LCB — Gordon 2 rush (Diaz Santos kick)
TD — Branch 6 rush (pass failed)
LCB — Gregory 20 pass from Gordon (kick failed)
TD — Gray 60 pass from Minter (Minter pass)
LCB — Gordon 2 rush (Diaz Santos kick)
LCB — Bentley 16 pass from Gordon (Diaz Santos kick)
TD — Jones 25 pass from Minter (Martinez kick)
TD — Branch 8 rush (kick failed)
LCB — Taylor 7 rush (Diaz Santos kick)
TD — Branch 4 rush (run failed)
RUSHING
TD — Jordan Branch 20-107; DeAngelo Gray 4-30; Ethan Minter 3-25; Kyon Turner 2-25; Dewayne Calloway 3-20; LCB — Trevor Shultz 21-72; Reggie Taylor 5-61; Xavier Gordon 21-59; Jeremiah Wilks 1-6
PASSING
TD — Ethan Minter 6-10-128-2; LCB — Xavier Gordon 10-17-141-2
RECEIVING
TD — DeAngelo Gray 2-67; Shamus Jones 3-43; Kyon Turner 1-18; LCB— Jordan Bentley 5-86, Daylan Gregory 3-40, Jashaun Amin 1-12, Christian Lyons 1-3