Thomas Dale makes it back-to-back wins in the Battle of Chester

While initially predicted to be mostly a running threat — he opened scoring off a 14-yard run — Minter also proved to be dangerous through the air as well, collecting 128 passing yards, including a 60-yard bomb that connected with senior DeAngelo Gray for a score.

But L.C. Bird (0-3) proved a challenge to contain in the first half.

Senior quarterback Xavier Gordon put up 200 all-purpose yards and four TDs. Three came in the second quarter alone to generate a 27-20 halftime lead.

"He is a great athlete," Tucker said of Gordon. "He was almost willing them down the field every single series.”

The defense tightened up coming out of intermission and shut L.C. Bird out in the third quarter, led by sophomore linebacker Brandon Cammarasana, who had 13 tackles and a sack.

Junior running back Jordan Branch, who started six games last season for the Knights when Chris Tyree (Notre Dame) was injured, proved his offensive potential with 107 yards on 30 carries for three touchdowns — including the final two that boosted his team ahead for the win.

And while Tucker said he was proud of how his guys stayed focused in Friday’s hard-fought win, he’s anticipating how his young team will fare against undefeated Prince George next weekend.