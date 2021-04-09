Thomas Dale rushes past Franklin County in region semifinals

Thomas Dale ran for 433 yards and five scores Thursday night on the way to a 41-31 victory over visiting Franklin County in the Class 6, Region A football semifinals.

The Eagles (4-3), who made the three-hour trek from outside Roanoke to Chester, entered as the No. 3 seed, and their defeat sent the No. 2 Knights (6-0) on to face top-seeded Oscar Smith for the regional championship.

The Tigers (6-0), out of Virginia Beach, knocked over Grassfield 48-0 Thursday. Five of their wins have been shutouts. The other was 66-6.

Thomas Dale fought Oscar Smith for the title in 2019 but fell 27-7.

With such a dominant foe ahead of his team, Thursday night’s mistakes stood out to Thomas Dale head coach Kevin Tucker.

“We were just not playing fundamental football at all,” Tucker said. “We should have been up 28-7 at halftime, and we let them stay in the game. The longer that happens, the harder it is to put them away, and they had that momentum carrying into the second half.”

Senior running back DeAngelo Gray gave the Knights an early lead with a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter after a fumbled Franklin County snap.