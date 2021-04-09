Thomas Dale rushes past Franklin County in region semifinals

Thomas Dale ran for 433 yards and five scores Thursday night on the way to a 41-31 victory over visiting Franklin County in the Class 6, Region A football semifinals.
The Eagles (4-3), who made the three-hour trek from outside Roanoke to Chester, entered as the No. 3 seed, and their defeat sent the No. 2 Knights (6-0) on to face top-seeded Oscar Smith for the regional championship.
The Tigers (6-0), out of Virginia Beach, knocked over Grassfield 48-0 Thursday. Five of their wins have been shutouts. The other was 66-6.
Thomas Dale fought Oscar Smith for the title in 2019 but fell 27-7.
With such a dominant foe ahead of his team, Thursday night’s mistakes stood out to Thomas Dale head coach Kevin Tucker.
“We were just not playing fundamental football at all,” Tucker said. “We should have been up 28-7 at halftime, and we let them stay in the game. The longer that happens, the harder it is to put them away, and they had that momentum carrying into the second half.”
Senior running back DeAngelo Gray gave the Knights an early lead with a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter after a fumbled Franklin County snap.
But the Eagles returned the favor 20 seconds into the second quarter when, after forcing a Knights fumble, sophomore quarterback Eli Foutz threw a 49-yard pass to Joshua Luckett for the team’s first score of the game.
The duo connected for a second touchdown and Chandler Holley kicked for a field goal to allow Franklin County to outscore Thomas Dale 17-13 in the quarter, bringing the score to 20-17 heading into intermission.
While the visitors' ground game wasn’t able to gain much traction, Foutz went 14 for 19 through the air and connected for 212 passing yards.
The defense also ceded five penalties for 36 yards.
“We were out of alignment, we weren’t playing coverages, we were having communication issues — stuff that we were having in the first game of the season that shouldn’t be happening anymore,” Tucker said.
On their first drive back from the break, the Knights lost running back Dewayne Calloway to injury. The senior had ran for 124 yards and a touchdown in 11 carries during the first half. Starters Jordan Branch (running back) and Ethan Minter (quarterback) also were out of the lineup.
But Thomas Dale marched on, and quarterback Ethan Hamill crossed into the end zone to start the third. A 95-yard kickoff return by Jacob Seaborne and another run by Gray boosted the Knights too far ahead for the Eagles to catch up.
Gray finished the night with 80 yards and two TDs rushing. Sophomore Brandon Rose led the offense with 174 yards and a touchdown in 14 carries.
For Franklin County, Jayron Smith had two scores and 123 all-purpose yards. Luckett caught five passes for 111 yards.
Tucker said that, while he was happy for the win, he felt that there were too many errors in the game — something for which he said the coaching staff also shoulders responsibility.
“We have to line up correctly,” Tucker said. “In high school, you look at your teams and go, ‘If I can get my X’s and O’s right, then I’m going to let my athletes take care of business.’
“We coach Monday through Thursday so that on game night the players have the ability to put themselves in the position to win, and tonight we just didn’t do that.”
Franklin County 0 17 7 7 — 31
Thomas Dale 7 13 15 6 — 41
TD — Gray 46 run (Martinez kick)
FC — Luckett 49 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
TD — Rose 27 run (Martinez kick)
FC — Luckett 31 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
TD — Calloway 48 run (kick failed)
FC — Holley 23 field goal
TD — Hamill 4 run (Gray run)
FC — Smith 25 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
TD — Seaborne 95 kickoff return (Martinez kick)
TD — Gray 7 run (kick failed)
FC — Smith 1 run (Holley kick)
Rushing
FC: Jayron Smith 25-98, Joshua Luckett 1-28, Eli Foutz 5-6 TD: Brandon Rose 14-174, Dewayne Calloway 11-124, DeAngelo Gray 7-80, Justin Faber 6-34, Jacob Seaborne 1-9, Ethan Hamill 3-7, CJ Milazzo 1-5
Passing
FC: Eli Foutz 14-19-212, TD: Ethan Hamill 7-10-43
Receiving
FC: Joshua Luckett 5-111, Nasir Holland 3-47, Cody McGuire 1-13, Alex Bowling 2-10 TD: Jacob Seaborne 3-33, Shamus Jones 1-12