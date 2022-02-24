Thomas Dale’s Miles Phillips proves hard to stop

The Thomas Dale boys basketball team lost second-leading scorer Donovan Means to a broken hand near midseason.

Opponents started using box-and-one and at times triangle-and-two defenses designed to limit leading scorer Miles Phillips.

No matter. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior point guard proved hard to stop this season and during his career. Phillips shot 54% overall and 40% on 3-pointers this year while averaging 18.9 points, 5 assists, 2.1 steals and 3 rebounds for the Knights, who finished 13-8.

“We relied on Miles heavily. We had some other guys step up [too],” said Dale coach Keyode Rogers, whose team got Means back for a regional playoff game.

“Miles didn’t disappoint. He carried us.”

Had COVID not limited Dale’s basketball season to seven games last year, Phillips might have carried himself into the school’s top three career scorers.

Phillips finished with 1,147 points, putting him sixth on the career list. Assuming a full season and similar totals to his sophomore and senior seasons (380 and 396 points, respectively), Phillips probably would have been behind Brad Byerson (1,679 points) and Braxton Byerson (1,485).

Phillips is getting interest from Division III and Division II schools. Along with his ability to score and his shiftiness, he has gotten stronger, helping him finish drives to the basket, and has grown in the mental part of the game, Rogers said.

Rogers noted a recent game against Cosby. The Knights, trailing by two near the end, called a play for Phillips to get a shot near the top of the key. The Titans defended the play well, so Phillips drove, drew two defenders and passed to Shombe Jackson, who hit a 3-pointer from the corner.

“With two people on him as a sophomore, he’d have shot the ball,” Rogers said. “As a senior, he made the right read, gave the ball up to get a better shot, and we ended up winning the game because of the pass he made.

“He is extremely good. … He’s gotten so much better over the course of the last couple of years that it’s crazy to say this but he’s still getting better as he’s progressing.”