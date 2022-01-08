Thomas Dale snaps Prince George’s winning streak

Despite its head coach not being on the sideline Friday night due to health and safety protocols, Thomas Dale pulled out a convincing victory at home against Prince George 72-57.

Assistant coach Corey Taylor said “they followed the blueprint” that head coach Keyode Rogers gave them.

“This was all for him. He’s our leader,” said Taylor.

Both teams came into the matchup playing well. Prince George had won its past five games, including the Tri-City Holiday Classic. Thomas Dale had won its past two games.

“We understood that Prince George was on a hot streak and we prepared for it,” said Taylor. “They are a really good ballclub over there.”

Early on, the Knights relied on their outside shooting. Thomas Dale made five 3-pointers in the first half, accounting for half of its first-half point total.

The turning point of the game came in the second half as the Knights created more driving opportunities. They only connected on two 3-pointers in the second half but outscored Prince George 42-32. Taylor told the team at halftime that those inside opportunities were going to “open up after a while.”