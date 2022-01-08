Thomas Dale snaps Prince George’s winning streak

Despite its head coach not being on the sideline Friday night due to health and safety protocols, Thomas Dale pulled out a convincing victory at home against Prince George 72-57.
Assistant coach Corey Taylor said “they followed the blueprint” that head coach Keyode Rogers gave them.
“This was all for him. He’s our leader,” said Taylor.
Both teams came into the matchup playing well. Prince George had won its past five games, including the Tri-City Holiday Classic. Thomas Dale had won its past two games.
“We understood that Prince George was on a hot streak and we prepared for it,” said Taylor. “They are a really good ballclub over there.”
Early on, the Knights relied on their outside shooting. Thomas Dale made five 3-pointers in the first half, accounting for half of its first-half point total.
The turning point of the game came in the second half as the Knights created more driving opportunities. They only connected on two 3-pointers in the second half but outscored Prince George 42-32. Taylor told the team at halftime that those inside opportunities were going to “open up after a while.”
“We just told them to keep up the intensity,” said Taylor.
The Knights were led by senior guard Donovan Means and Miles Phillips. Means scored 12 points in the first quarter, catapulting Thomas Dale to an early 17-12 lead. He finished with 20 points and four made 3s. Phillips had 23 points.
Means emphasized getting his team involved and allowing the game to come to him.
“I don’t go into the game thinking I got to score 20, 30 points,” said Means. “I want to get my team involved first.”
Curtis Allen had 30 points for Prince George (6-4). The Royals are scheduled to take on Petersburg at home Tuesday.
Thomas Dale (5-3) is scheduled to play Monacan at home Monday. Moving forward, Taylor suggested that they need to keep building “little by little, one step at a time.”
Prince George 12 13 10 22 — 57
Thomas Dale 17 13 20 22 — 72
TD: Miles Phillips 23, Donovan Means 20, Ray Baugh 7, Shombe Jackson 6, Connor Pleasants 6, Jermaine Coston 5, Jase Callaham 2, Tyler Leinberger 2, Benjamin Keeys 1.
PG: Curtis Allen 30, Jordan Lambert 13, Jose Griffin 6, Davante Anders 3, Shawn Long 3, Desmon Rose 2.
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd