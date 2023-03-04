Thomas Dale’s season came down to the wire multiple times on Friday night at Monacan High School in the Class 6 state quarterfinal girls basketball matchup against Gainesville.

After the Knights’ lead evaporated in the third quarter, Nylah Wilson secured the tying basket to send the game to overtime and Syvannah Dawson’s winning layup in the extra frame secured Thomas Dale’s trip to the state semifinals with a 53-52 overtime win.

“It was a tough one,” Dawson said. “They’re a good team, we’re a good team. It was about who wanted it more.”

Thomas Dale saw its seven-point halftime lead flip into a five-point deficit to start the fourth quarter after Gainesville’s perimeter game found a hot streak in the third quarter. The Cardinals sank three 3-point shots in the third quarter alone as their shooters found weaknesses in the Knights’ defense.

“We had to settle back in,” Thomas Dale coach Pamela Walker said. “We were trying to press and put pressure on the ball, but we weren’t getting back on time and scrambling out to get to shooters. They opened up the floor on us. So, we had to settle back into our zone to have more control of the game.”

The Knights went on an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Wilson bookended the run, starting with a three-point play, followed by a Zoe Foster layup, then Wilson drained a 3-point shot to push the Knights ahead by the same amount.

“We knew it was gonna be tough,” Walker said. “It’s always hard when you play a team you’ve never seen before. I just had a feeling we’d pull through.”

After the 3-pointer from Wilson, who led the Knights with 20 points, the lead would be tied or change hands four more times.

Gainesville’s Madison McKenzie drained a 3-pointer of her own to tie the game again. Wilson made a free throw to inch the Knights ahead by one. Then, McKenzie answered with two free throws to make it a 48-47 game.

Then, disaster almost struck for both teams on consecutive plays. An errant pass by the Cardinals resulted in a backcourt violation, but the ensuing Knights inbounds pass was stolen by McKenzie, who was fouled on the struggle for the ball. She made one of her next two to make it a two-point Cardinals lead.

Thomas Dale put the ball in Wilson’s hands and she was fouled and sank both free throws to tie the game.

In overtime, Wilson fouled out with 2:49 left in the game, but Dawson came through with her key basket.

“I knew I had to score,” she said. “Especially after (Wilson) fouled out, I knew I had to put the team on my back and score.”

The pressure did not abate on the Knights, however, as Gainesville continued to keep it close. Following Tamyah Webb sinking two free throws to make it a four-point Thomas Dale lead, McKenzie, who had 13 points on the night, sank a 3-pointer to shrink it to a one-point Knights lead with 31.8 seconds remaining.

Gainesville recovered a rebound off a missed free throw by Thomas Dale and got set up in their end with 12 seconds left in the game. However, the Cardinals had three chances at the potential game-winning basket, but were unable to get it to fall, and Thomas Dale survived.

The Knights advanced to a rematch with Manchester, whom Thomas Dale defeated 46-43 on Feb. 27.

Walker said she hopes her team will take lessons from this game to the second matchup with the Lancers.

“I hope to apply these lessons and put them in their ear,” she said. “I’m hoping to put them in situations we’re going to see against Manchester and do some compare and contrast– here’s what we did before, but here’s what we can do to get a better outcome.”

Thomas Dale and Manchester will meet on March 6 at Monacan High School, with the winner advancing to the Class 6 state championship final.

BOX SCORE

GAINESVILLE 13 11 19 6 3 52

THOMAS DALE 17 14 7 11 4 53

G: Nhek 3, Chhabra 9, Del. Gilliam 3, Dem. Gilliam 11, White 7, Maxwell 3, McCalla 3, Nemerow 0, McKenzie 13. 3-pointers made: Chhabra 3, McKenzie 2, Nhek, Del. Gilliam, McCalla. TOTALS: 19 6-12 52

TD: Wilson 20, Dawson 7, Webb 14, Broadus 6, Z. Foster 6, A. Foster 0. 3-pointers made: Wilson, Dawson. TOTALS: 21 9-12 53