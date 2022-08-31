Thomas Dale's Brandon Rose is the 804 Varsity player of the week

Each week, 804 Varsity posts a player of the week poll Saturday afternoon, with voting running through 10 p.m. on Monday night.

To submit nominees, send stats to Tim Pearrell (TPearrell@timesdispatch.com) and Zach Joachim (ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com) by Saturday afternoon.

Here's our conversation with Week 1's winner, Thomas Dale senior running back Brandon Rose.

By the numbers: Prior to last Friday's season-opening 47-12 win over Cosby, Thomas Dale senior running back Brandon Rose was not aware of former Knights and Virginia Tech star and NFL running back Ken Oxendine's school record for rushing touchdowns in a game (five). So it wasn't until after Rose rumbled 16 times for 147 yards and six touchdowns against the Titans that he realized the historic relevance of his performance. Jasiah Williams, a redshirt sophomore receiver at the University of Richmond, holds the Thomas Dale record for all-purpose touchdowns in a game with seven.

On his favorite touchdown: "There was this one when I scored, well, obviously. I got the ball, came outside. It was blocked up a little bit. And then I went further outside, went around. The dude, he brushed my leg, but I brushed him off. Then this other dude came out of nowhere, I ran him over. Then this other dude, I hit a spin move on. And I extended out for the touchdown."

Favorite teammate: Sophomore guard Yinka Lawl. "He's just funny, he brings a lot of energy, brings everybody's morale up."

Key blockers in Cosby game: Lawl, senior tackle Chase Aslett, junior tackle Aiden Jones and junior center Devin Baugh.

Relationship with junior QB Ethan Minter: "We've been playing together since we were kids. We have a good relationship, we pry hangout every weekend."

Your best game ever: "My favorite was Dinwiddie my sophomore year. We were down, and I kind of put the team on my back, I scored a big touchdown that really changed the game."

Favorite football memory: "In Little League, it was the Super Bowl and I scored a 70-yard touchdown."

Favorite food: BBQ ribs

Favorite musical artist: Rod Wave

Favorite musical genre: Jazz, it's soothing, he grew up listening to it.

College search: Still in the recruiting process, very much plans to play at the next level but no timetable for announcement. Has offers from Marshall and Christopher Newport. Has attended camps at Liberty and Virginia Tech.

Measurables: At 6-foot, 195 pounds, Rose runs a 4.40 40-yard dash and is a strong student with a 3.5 GPA.

Most influential mentor: His father, Eddie, "he's like a second coach to me."

Favorite subject in school: Science. "I just like to mess with different stuff and see what happens."

Relationship with head coach Kevin Tucker: "He's a great coach. Tough love, he's gonna get on you when he needs to but he'll bring you up when you need him to."

On Thomas Dale's goals this season: "A state championship."

Thomas Dale, ranked No. 3 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, has a bye this week before traveling to No. 5 Hermitage for a marquee showdown Sept. 9.

