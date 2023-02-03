Nylah Wilson reached 1,000 career points in a top-10 matchup that featured a thrilling comeback. Fans certainly got their money's worth on Thursday night as No. 2 Thomas Dale defeated No. 7 Hopewell 65-39.

It was a little over a minute and half into the second half when sophomore Nylah Wilson hit a huge milestone in her career by scoring her 1,000th point.

"It feels great it came to pass," she said.

But before she was able to hit the milestone, she had to go through a feisty Hopewell squad.

The Blue Devils (13-2) started the first half strong with the link up between sisters Erin and Alexis Edmonds.

"We have to play off each other and we trust our teammates, they make open shots," Alexis said.

In the first quarter sophomore Erin scored back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers from deep in the court. She attributes her shooting abilities to practicing with her parents.

"I always practice shooting from deep so I can hit them in the game," she said.

Alexis was not far behind and led the Blue Devils' scoring in the second quarter.

The sisters were able to score 22 points altogether in the first half and with the help of their teammates, Hopewell went into the locker room leading 27-26.

"My girls played a great game," coach Jackie Edmonds said. "We had an excellent first half. I am extremely proud of my team."

The strategy Edmonds and the team had was to stay solid on defense and transitions.

The strategy worked for a while, but Thomas Dale (17-1) returned with a vengeance in the second half with no intentions of backing down.

"At halftime we locked in and finished strong," said senior Tamyah Webb.

Knights coach Pamela Walker said that in the locker room they talked about "understanding who they (the team) were and playing together as a team and executing the plan."

From then on, the team continued to build on the momentum from the energy and excitement of Nylah's 1,000 career points.

"The excitement of Nylah going for her 1,000th point," Walker said. "After that everybody seemed to relax."

This is not the first time that the Knights have been in a similar position, but according to coach Pamela Walker, "the game plan remained the same, it was the execution that had to come together."

Freshman Syvannah Dawson said that the plan is to apply pressure, stay disciplined, and to listen to coach.

This was not the first time the two teams had played against each and Thomas Dale also won the first contest.

In total Wilson scored a game high of 21 points, with the majority of them coming in the second half. Dawson also added 17 points for the Knights and Webb added 12.

For the Blue Devils, Erin Edmonds scored 19 points with seven rebounds and two assists and Alexis Edmonts scored 15 points with five rebounds, six assists and one steal.

Thomas Dale 16 10 23 16 — 65

Hopewell 14 13 7 5 — 39

Thomas Dale: Tre'Mya Conner 0, Nylah Wilson 21, Syvannah Dawson 17, Tamyah Webb 12, Loren Jackson 0, Sanae Turner 0, Alexandria Broadus 4, Elayna Givens 2, Tian Johnson 0, Makyia Henderson-Millner 7, Jahniyah Jackson 0, Aniyah Foster 2. Totals: 2 7-10 65.

Hopewell: Erin Edmonds 19, Alexis Edmonds 15, Kierra Prince 3, Amiya Reese-Banks 0, Keeniya Kelly 0, Iarji Johnson 0, Nievea Story 2. Totals: 6 5-12 39.

Three-Pointers: Thomas Dales 2 (Wilson 1, Dawson 1). Hopewell 6 (E. Edmonds 4, A. Edmonds 1, Prince 1).

Close 1 of 11 Hopewell guard Erin Edmonds (1) drives as Thomas Dale guard Nylah Wilson (3) defends during a High School basketball game between Thomas Dale and Hopewell High School on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia. Thomas Dale guard Nylah Wilson (3) goes up for two as Hopewell guard Erin Edmonds (1) defends during a High School basketball game between Thomas Dale and Hopewell High School on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia. Hopewell guard Alexis Edmonds (2) goes up for two during a High School basketball game between Thomas Dale and Hopewell High School on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia. Thomas Dale guard Nylah Wilson (3) drives to the basket during a High School basketball game between Thomas Dale and Hopewell High School on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia. Thomas Dale guard Nylah Wilson (3) celebrates his score and a foul with teammates during a High School basketball game between Thomas Dale and Hopewell High School on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia. Hopewell guard Alexis Edmonds (2) drives to the basket past THomas Dale guard Syvannah Dawson (4) during a High School basketball game between Thomas Dale and Hopewell High School on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia. Thomas Dale guard Nylah Wilson (3) drives to the basket during a High School basketball game between Thomas Dale and Hopewell High School on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia. Thomas Dale guard Nylah Wilson (3) looks to make a pass during a High School basketball game between Thomas Dale and Hopewell High School on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia. Thomas Dale guard Nylah Wilson (3) drives to the basket past Hopewell's guards Kierra Prince (3) and Amiya Reese-Banks (4) during a High School basketball game between Thomas Dale and Hopewell High School on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia. Hopewell guard Erin Edmonds (1) blocks a pass by Thomas Dale guard Syvannah Dawson (4) during a High School basketball game between Thomas Dale and Hopewell High School on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia. Thomas Dale guard Elayna Givens (24) shoots during a High School basketball game between Thomas Dale and Hopewell High School on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia. 