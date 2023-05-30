Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Thomas Dale’s Stephon Hicks won the high jump and the long jump in the Region 6A track and field meet at Landstown High in Virginia Beach this past weekend.

Manchester’s Zion Richardson-Keys captured the triple jump as the Lancers boys finished fourth with 64 points. Dale was fifth with 57.5 points.

James River’s Lilly Ver Beek won the long jump on the girls side as the Rapids finished fourth with 68 points.

Region 6A

Boys: Grassfield 145.5, Western Branch 116, Oscar Smith 92, Manchester 64, Thomas Dale 57.5, Landstown 47, Franklin County 40, Cosby 30, Ocean Lakes 29, James River 28, Kellam 8

(Local winners): High jump – Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale, 6-00.00; Long jump – Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale, 22-11.5; Triple jump -- Zion Richardson-Keys, Manchester, 44-03.25;

Girls: Kellam 140, Grassfield 138, Oscar Smith 73, James River 68, Western Branch 67.5, Thomas Dale 53, Landstown 45.5, Manchester 37, Ocean Lakes 29, Cosby 9

(Local winners): Long jump – Lilly Ver Beek, James River, 19-00.00;

Tennis

Boys

In Region 5C, Deep Run captured the team title with a 5-1 victory over Mills Godwin.

In Region 4B, Hanover topped Eastern View 5-0 to claim the championship. Powhatan’s Jamison Wallace won the singles title. Hanover’s Will Hart and Teagan Cole won the doubles title.

In Region 3B, Maggie Walker Governor’s School topped Goochland 5-1 to win the crown.

Girls

In Region 4B, Atlee finished runner-up, falling to Courtland 5-4 in the championship match. Atlee’s Lizzy Hughes was the region runner-up, and Hughes and Marina Le took the doubles title.

In Region 3A, New Kent won the title with a 5-1 victory over Lakeland.

In Region 3B, Maggie Walker GS claimed the crown with a 5-0 victory over James Monroe.