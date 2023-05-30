Share this article paywall-free.
Thomas Dale’s Stephon Hicks won the high jump and the long jump in the Region 6A track and field meet at Landstown High in Virginia Beach this past weekend.
Manchester’s Zion Richardson-Keys captured the triple jump as the Lancers boys finished fourth with 64 points. Dale was fifth with 57.5 points.
James River’s Lilly Ver Beek won the long jump on the girls side as the Rapids finished fourth with 68 points.
Boys: Grassfield 145.5, Western Branch 116, Oscar Smith 92, Manchester 64, Thomas Dale 57.5, Landstown 47, Franklin County 40, Cosby 30, Ocean Lakes 29, James River 28, Kellam 8
(Local winners): High jump – Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale, 6-00.00; Long jump – Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale, 22-11.5; Triple jump -- Zion Richardson-Keys, Manchester, 44-03.25;
- Dining at a tipping point: What service fees, extra charges mean for diners and restaurants
- Brent Halsey, Richmond business leader, 'father of the Riverfront,' dies
- Myrna Morrissey alleges assault, manipulation by Sen. Morrissey in divorce filing
- It’s hard to get an earned run against Thomas Dale pitcher Chase Swift
- New appointees named to the Hanover school board at center of key debates
- Forty years ago, JMU became Virginia's first team to make the College World Series
- Memorial Day weekend in and around Richmond: Where to go, what to do
- Richmond resident removed from meeting following homophobic comments
- With rents rising, mobile home residents have 'nowhere to go'
- Capital One prioritizes employee's physical, emotional and financial health
- Man fell overboard on Carnival cruise returning to Norfolk, cruise line reports
- Virginia high school senior visited his kindergarten teacher every year. Saturday she watched him graduate.
- 2023 Top Workplaces in Richmond
- 4 Richmond-area shopping centers sell for $110 million
- Fact check: The Commanders do not have to change their name because of a trademark ruling
Girls: Kellam 140, Grassfield 138, Oscar Smith 73, James River 68, Western Branch 67.5, Thomas Dale 53, Landstown 45.5, Manchester 37, Ocean Lakes 29, Cosby 9
(Local winners): Long jump – Lilly Ver Beek, James River, 19-00.00;
Tennis
In Region 5C, Deep Run captured the team title with a 5-1 victory over Mills Godwin.
In Region 4B, Hanover topped Eastern View 5-0 to claim the championship. Powhatan’s Jamison Wallace won the singles title. Hanover’s Will Hart and Teagan Cole won the doubles title.
In Region 3B, Maggie Walker Governor’s School topped Goochland 5-1 to win the crown.
In Region 4B, Atlee finished runner-up, falling to Courtland 5-4 in the championship match. Atlee’s Lizzy Hughes was the region runner-up, and Hughes and Marina Le took the doubles title.
In Region 3A, New Kent won the title with a 5-1 victory over Lakeland.
In Region 3B, Maggie Walker GS claimed the crown with a 5-0 victory over James Monroe.
Today in sports history: May 26
1925: Ty Cobb becomes first to collect 1,000 career extra-base hits
1959: Harvey Haddix of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches 12 perfect innings before losing in the 13th
1985: Danny Sullivan spins, then wins Indianapolis 500
1987: Larry Bird's heroics lift Boston Celtics over Detroit Pistons
1988: Wayne Gretzky leads Edmonton Oilers to Stanley Cup title
1991: Rick Mears passes Michael Andretti with 12 laps to go, wins his fourth Indianapolis 500
2005: For second straight year, no American man makes it out of second round at French Open
2008: Syracuse wins its 10th NCAA men’s lacrosse championship
2013: Tony Kanaan ends years of frustration by finally winning Indianapolis 500