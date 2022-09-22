Thomas Jefferson football off to historic start, plays John Marshall at Virginia Union Friday

For the first time since 1962, Thomas Jefferson football has started a season 4-0.

And Vikings coach Josef Harrison said the historic significance of his program's start has been "like an elephant in the room" since Teejay beat Greensville County 20-6 on Saturday to achieve the mark.

"Everybody knows about it so everybody's mentioning it, but the feeling is still one of hunger, these guys understand, listen, 1962, that's real nice, it's a beautiful stat line," said a chuckling Harrison.

"It's something that ain't been done in awhile and now we're doing it. And as we continue to do it, there's gonna be more things that come out next, but we've got to be hungry. The goal is the next one, the next opponent, the next week"

Among those leading the charge for Teejay has been senior receiver and kick returner Aziah Johnson, an electric athlete with the ball in his hands that Harrison described as "a godsend."

Johnson had five catches for 165 yards, a kick return TD, punt return TD and seven tackles in the Vikings' Week 1 win over Armstrong.

"The kid's attitude and work ethic alone makes him one of those guys you can depend on in every game and any situation," Harrison said of Johnson, adding that he should have had five TDs against Greensville, but three were called back for penalties.

"His teammates trust him, which means they're going to go the extra mile for him."

With another laugh, Harrison added that Johnson had a wedding to attend this past Saturday after the Greensville game. His mother was yelling at him to hurry up from the sideline, but Johnson refused to go anywhere until he knew his team was in the clear upon the final whistle.

Teejay has about 35 players on its varsity team, and its junior varsity squad played its first game Wednesday, Harrison said. The Class 2 program hasn't had an active JV team for about four to five years, so the participation is a major step in the right direction.

"Getting those JV guys experience, building that brand, that's what's most important," Harrison said.

Other key contributors for Teejay include junior running back Dashawn Stovall, senior Corey Hall, junior receiver Carmell McCloud, senior QB Quinton Wallace, junior DB Elijah Rice and an O-line led by senior Jaden Goodwin (6-1, 320) and junior Timarion Venable (6-5, 335).

"This hasn't been a Superman team, we've had a lot of supporting cast guys stepping up and filling in from ninth graders to seniors," Harrison said.

Teejay looks to continue its historic start Friday at 7 p.m. at Virginia Union against John Marshall (0-4) in the Justices' homecoming game.