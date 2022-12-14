 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Jefferson's Aziah Johnson commits to Michigan State

Thomas Jefferson football coach Josef Harrison has never seen a recruit skyrocket like senior wide receiver and defensive back Aziah Johnson did this season. 

The Region 2A offensive and defensive player of the year saw the offers come flooding in about midway through a breakout season. And on Wednesday, his rising star found a home, as Johnson announced his verbal commitment to play in the Big Ten at Michigan State. 

"It's a major thing for our program, it's a major thing for our school, it's a major thing for the kids coming behind him," Harrison said, adding that Johnson didn't have any offers going into the season, but believed, trusted his coaches and put in the work nonetheless.

"You've got to be willing to embrace the journey, and that's what Aziah did. ... He didn't let that stop him. That should be a message to anybody around the world. You may not be recognized at first, you may not get the looks in life that you think you deserve. But if you stay true to your work ethic and stay true to the game, you won't have much to worry about. It'll take care of itself in the end."

Harrison always tells his players that are getting recruited not to get lost in the big names of schools that offer them scholarships, but to prioritize the institution that makes them feel most at home. 

"(Spartans wide receivers] Coach (Courtney) Hawkins did a great job of making Aziah feel like family, making him feel loved," Harrison said of what drew Johnson to East Lansing, Mich. among nearly a dozen offers from top program that included Virginia Tech, North Carolina, South Carolina and Wake Forest.

"We want to make sure that wherever you're going feels like home, it feels like coaches that you can play for, that it reminds you of us. ... When it came to his decision, that's what it was. He loved the atmosphere, how it made him feel, how they communicated with him. It made him feel a part of the family, a part of the team."

Aziah Johnson is a receiver/defensive back for Thomas Jefferson.

