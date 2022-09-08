Thomas Jefferson's Elijah Rice is the 804 Varsity player of the week for Week 2 of the high school football season

Each week, 804 Varsity posts a player of the week poll Saturday afternoon, with voting running through 10 p.m. on Monday night.

To submit nominees, send stats to Tim Pearrell (TPearrell@timesdispatch.com) and Zach Joachim (ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com) by Saturday afternoon. The Times-Dispatch also releases a play of the week in Monday's Top 10 reveal video, send videos of plays you wish to nominate to ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com.

Here's how the voting for Week 2 player of the week turned out:

Elijah Rice, Thomas Jefferson: 887

Jakyre Henley, Highland Springs: 820

Jacob Zollar, St. Christopher’s: 572

Jack Callaghan, Collegiate: 539

Cole Elrod, Hanover: 455

J. J. Lewis, Atlee: 449

Gracyn Ross, Patrick Henry: 132

Thank you to everyone who voted. Here's our conversation with Week 2's winner, Thomas Jefferson junior defensive back Elijah Rice.

By the numbers: Rice picked off three passes, returning one for a touchdown, and added four tackles plus a sack in his Vikings (2-0) 21-6 win over Meadowbrook.

On the pick-6: "I just seen a great opportunity to make a play. I just followed my mind and went with what I know. I seen a play, I made it, best I could."

On the other two interceptions: "The second one, (the receiver) was running a go (route). I just stayed in front of him the whole time, just did what I know, played the best defense I can. On the third one, they tried to throw a deep ball, and I just played it the best I could, just followed the ball."

Favorite teammate: Junior receiver and defensive back Carmell McCloud. "We grew up together, I've known him since we were kids, great guy, always has energy, just a good dude all around."

On his playing style: "I just play aggressive, very energetic on the field is how my coaches describe me and I just go with my gut. I don't second-guess myself."

Teammates that stood out to him in win over Meadowbrook: "The whole O-line, and AZ (senior defensive back and receiver Aziah Johnson) played a heck of a game."

On relationship with Vikings head coach Josef Harrison: "He's a great guy, he's always pushing me to be my best. He always tells me and the team it's bigger than football, he's training us for life, not just football. Everything he teaches us will stick with us for the rest of our lives."

On his best game ever: "Definitely last Thursday, I've got to go with that. I played my hardest, but you've got to have a short-term memory, just go your hardest every game. I'll try and do that again next game."

On football beginnings: Started playing at six years old. Earliest memory is his first game of flag football, first real, competitive game he was ever in. On the first play, he broke off a long run and scored, a 70-plus yard run.

Favorite food: Crab legs

Favorite musical artist: Rapper Lil Baby

Mentors: Mother Tione Cunningham and uncle Tisean Cunningham. "They're always pushing me to be my best, always in my corner, always telling me the right things I need to hear." And the Vikings coaching staff, which is "always giving me the right advice, pushing me to be better."

Favorite subject in school: PE

Favorite NFL player: New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu. "He's just a very energetic guy on the field, he's not big in size but he plays big on the field. I don't see no fear in him."

One thing people don't know about you: He used to be in the Thomas Jefferson marching band and loves to play the drums.