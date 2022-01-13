Three local high school basketball standouts nominated to play in 2022 McDonald's All-American Games

Three local high school basketball players have been included in the 760 girls and boys nominees for the 2022 McDonald's All-American Games, scheduled for Tuesday, March 29.

George Wythe's Deshawn Goodwyn and Varina's Alphonzo Billups, a VCU recruit, are the boys nominees, and TPLS Christian Academy's Grace Pack is the girls nominee.

The top 24 girls and 24 boys are selected by a committee to play in the games, and the teams will be revealed Jan. 25 between 3 and 4 p.m. on ESPN's "NBA Today."

The girls All-American game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on March 29, and the boys are set to tip off at 9.