Three second-half goals send First Colonial past Douglas Freeman 3-1 in Class 5 girls soccer state semifinal

Douglas Freeman girls soccer coach Bill Bartoszek has a simple, yet meaningful, motto that he likes to bring up with his team.

He’s written it down on paper with the group in the past, to review how he defines it. The motto is “team,” which Bartoszek breaks down into “together everyone achieves more.”

His Mavericks achieved much this spring, in this year’s return to competition following the 2020 campaign canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting with a season-opening triumph over rival Deep Run, Douglas Freeman rolled into the state tournament without a loss.

But, on Monday, that run came to an end.

In the Class 5 state semifinals, which the Mavericks hosted, a second-half barrage by visiting First Colonial (Virginia Beach) negated a Douglas Freeman halftime lead.

The group fell 3-1, the sole blemish on a record forged by a team that followed Bartoszek’s motto, and the last outing in a season the Mavericks are still proud of.

“My whole thing is I saw this at the beginning of the year,” Bartoszek said. “And I saw the way that they reacted to each other. And I picked the team based on that.