Three second-half goals send First Colonial past Douglas Freeman 3-1 in Class 5 girls soccer state semifinal

Douglas Freeman girls soccer coach Bill Bartoszek has a simple, yet meaningful, motto that he likes to bring up with his team.
He’s written it down on paper with the group in the past, to review how he defines it. The motto is “team,” which Bartoszek breaks down into “together everyone achieves more.”
His Mavericks achieved much this spring, in this year’s return to competition following the 2020 campaign canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting with a season-opening triumph over rival Deep Run, Douglas Freeman rolled into the state tournament without a loss.
But, on Monday, that run came to an end.
In the Class 5 state semifinals, which the Mavericks hosted, a second-half barrage by visiting First Colonial (Virginia Beach) negated a Douglas Freeman halftime lead.
The group fell 3-1, the sole blemish on a record forged by a team that followed Bartoszek’s motto, and the last outing in a season the Mavericks are still proud of.
“My whole thing is I saw this at the beginning of the year,” Bartoszek said. “And I saw the way that they reacted to each other. And I picked the team based on that.
“It was a short season. I didn’t have a whole lot of time for them to get together. And I knew they would get together and just play as a team.”
Sophomore Vail Thomas scored a first-half goal for Douglas Freeman (13-1) with 14:11 to go before the half.
But First Colonial (12-1-1) banged on the door immediately out of the break, and finally broke it down when freshman Sydney Miller knocked in the ball off a rebound from a corner kick to tie it three and a half minutes into the second half.
Her twin sister, Skyler, scored a go-ahead goal with 20 and a half minutes to play, and sophomore Mackenzie Crane added an insurance score with 14 and a half minutes left.
First Colonial will host Briar Woods, which beat Albemarle 2-0 in Monday’s other Class 5 semifinal, in Wednesday’s state final.
Douglas Freeman carried the advantage earlier on Monday, with a strong defensive showing out of its 4-5-1 formation, which Bartoszek said he’s deployed the last few games. Time after time, the Mavericks thwarted strong build-ups by the Patriots.
And Thomas gave Douglas Freeman the lead off a cross from Ella Grace Robinson, finishing from the back post.
Bartoszek stresses that his team has to have someone on the back post, and Thomas’ goal showed exactly why, he said.
“It was a great pass, and it was a great touch,” he said. “It was like I saw it in slow motion, [Thomas] hit it perfectly.”
Bartozek told Douglas Freeman at the half that if it could hold First Colonial off for the first 10 minutes out of the break that it would win the game.
But the Patriots were aggressive and the Miller sisters, identical twins, are players First Colonial coach Joe Tucei described as game changers.
“They’re faster without the ball than they are with the ball,” Tucei said. “With the ball at their feet, they will put pressure on a defense.”
They did just that, with decisive strikes for their respective goals to put the Patriots ahead, before Crane sealed it.
But the Mavericks, senior Ava Lohmann said, tried their best. Lohmann herself nearly finished a second Douglas Freeman goal late.
Reflecting on the season afterward, though, Lohmann admitted she didn’t expect the group to get as far as it did. But the Mavericks came together as a group after the season-opening Deep Run win, she said.
In other words, they were a team, in the truest sense — Bartoszek’s sense — and it brought them two wins away from a state title.
“That’s what I try to promote here, is team,” Bartoszek said. “Above anything else.”
