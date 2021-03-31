Three-time defending Class 5 boys volleyball champion Deep Run hasn't skipped a beat

After finishing 2019 undefeated and winning a third consecutive Class 5 state title, Deep Run boys volleyball is 8-0 and rolling through the regular season once again.

The Wildcats lost a handful of key senior pieces from last year, namely setter and All-Metro player of the year Cade Terrell, outside Sean McDermott and middle Marko Stjepanovic.

Deep Run is young this year, comparatively, but coach Kevin Pond said his team hasn't skipped a beat.

"Talent wise, we're really right there where we were last year," Pond said.

Junior outside Ian Wagenhauser is 6-foot-6, Pond called him one of the most dynamic hitters in the region. A group of sophomores that includes middle Makary Czekajlo (6-5) are big and athletic, they've been catching up to the rest of the group despite relative inexperience. Pond said he's been really impressed with their growth.

Senior setter Wade Every is a key leadership piece, Pond said, as is senior outside Tyler Gray. Junior Alejandro Campos just moved to the Deep Run area, he was previously at L.C. Bird and has played ample travel ball, he's proven a steady contributor.