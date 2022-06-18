Through decades of coaching, Powhatan High's Marie Crump and Linda Farmer have seen the impact of Title IX

Marie Crump watched her brother play baseball when they were growing up in the 1960s. But Powhatan County didn’t have youth sports for females then, so whatever competition she got came at home.

“You’d play in the front yard, and wherever you could find a little pickup game with the guys, you’d go and play ball,” she said.

Her first chance to play organized sports came when she got to Powhatan High in 1972. The school already had softball and, with the opening of a new building, girls basketball was restarting after being disbanded for a while (the old school didn’t have a gym). And there was some individual participation in track.

Crump played basketball and softball, and then basketball and lacrosse in college at James Madison. That all was during the early stages of Title IX, the law that was passed in 1972 that prohibits discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance, although it didn’t have as big an effect on her as an athlete.

After returning to coach at Powhatan in 1981, Crump saw the law’s game-changing impact through a Hall of Fame career of more than four decades guiding softball and other sports. Her former coach at Powhatan and her longtime assistant, Linda Farmer, has been coaching since the start, as the 50th anniversary of Title IX is marked on June 23.

“It has just opened up so many opportunities for female athletes -- the number of sports that are available to the athletes, the facilities and just the equality it has offered,” Crump said.

A Virginia High School League spokesman said the league sponsored four girls sports in 1972-73: basketball, gymnastics, outdoor track and tennis.

That has grown to competition cheering, cross country, field hockey, volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming and diving, lacrosse, outdoor track, soccer, softball and tennis. Girls also participate with boys in football, wrestling and golf. They have an individual open championship in golf.

Powhatan now fields girls teams in all those sports except gymnastics. Some girls have participated on the football, golf and wrestling teams, athletic director Tim Llewellyn said.

Farmer went to college at North Carolina Wesleyan and Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College). She said there was not “what we consider now a college softball team or a college basketball team.”

“We practiced occasionally, and we’d go to another college on Friday night or Saturday and have what they call play dates,” she said. “We would just have a round-robin tournament or something. We’d play five or six games.

“As the college level evolved, so the high school level evolved. I can’t imagine what it would be like for a female who was interested in athletics … had that not occurred. It would certainly be on a much lower level than we see today.”

Farmer started teaching at Powhatan in 1969. She’s been coaching for 51 years in various sports – softball, basketball and volleyball – and also was the athletic director.

Crump played under Farmer. She was a natural athlete, Farmer said.

She played on the JV basketball team as a freshman at JMU, then switched to lacrosse.

“I transitioned from basketball [to lacrosse] because that’s when they went to scholarships because of Title IX,” she said. “I wasn’t a scholarship basketball player. I just happened to take a lacrosse class, and the coach mentioned, ‘Hey, you ever thought about playing lacrosse?’”

She played on two developmental teams and then played on the varsity.

“It was a challenge for me,” Crump said. “But I wanted to play sports. That was my opportunity.”

Crump graduated from JMU in 1980. She took over as Powhatan’s softball coach in 1981 and just completed her 41st season. Farmer has been by her side as an assistant throughout that span.

Crump is closing in on 800 wins (795-123) in softball -- by far the highest win total among softball coaches in VHSL history. Her teams have won five state titles, and she was inducted into the VHSL Hall of Fame in 2014. She’s also coached girls basketball and volleyball.

“At Powhatan High School, we’ve been very fortunate,” Crump said. “We’ve had some strong leadership that has supported female athletes and our female athletic programs.”

Before the law passed, about 294,000 girls (more than 3.66 million boys) participated in high school athletics during the 1971-72 season. The girls total was more than 3.4 million (more than 4.5 million boys) in 2018-19, the last available survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Virginia ranked 15th among states in girls participation (75,508) in 2018-19. Boys participation was 16th (98,558).

“My first thought [when the law was passed] was that finally girls will get the opportunity to compete in sports,” Farmer said. “I guess the biggest impact that it had was it allowed girls sports to grow and develop into what it is today.”