The competitors came from the smallest and largest high schools in the state, from Northern Virginia to the southwest corner of the commonwealth, from Hampton Roads to Richmond and its surrounding counties.

Over two days at Unity Reed High School in Manassas last weekend, 284 female wrestlers finally participated in the state championships many had long dreamed of in an event more than a decade in the making.

The event, the first VHSL Girls State Open Championships, was another step on a yearslong journey to get girls wrestling sanctioned in Virginia.

As it stands, girls still compete on the same team as boys. But now, they have their own state meet and are on the precipice of passing the participation threshold that would make girls wrestling its own, separate high school sport, as it is in more than 30 other states.

Local programs represented at the meet included Patrick Henry, Thomas Dale, Cosby, Prince George, Deep Run, Henrico, Highland Springs, Hopewell, J.R. Tucker, John Marshall, Maggie Walker, Mechanicsville, Petersburg, Powhatan, Goochland and Dinwiddie.

The Prince George Royals’ Sydney Branch (100 pounds), the Cosby Titans’ Jenna Anderson (112) and the Thomas Dale Knights’ Elise Davis (185) brought home the Richmond area’s first girls wrestling state championships.