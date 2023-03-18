Justices were jubilant and Blue Devils proved both buoyant and burdened, while Lancers lamented and Skyhawks seethed.

Last weekend at the VHSL basketball championships held at VCU’s Siegel Center, the full range of emotions was on display for local representatives seeking a coveted state title.

In Class 2, the John Marshall boys, ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps, romped to a 91-37 victory over Radford High. The Justices finished off a 28-0 season in which they garnered national acclaim and coach Ty White was lauded as the nation’s best prep boys coach.

Class 4, Region B player of the year KJ Wyche hit a game-sealing runner off the glass with 12.5 seconds left to give the Varina boys their second consecutive state championship in Class 4, while the Blue Devils of Hopewell and junior guard Cameron Mise fell just short of a second Class 3 crown in the past three years.

Mia Wollfolk, Rayne Wright, Leah Hampton and Co. saw a dream season at Manchester end in heartbreak in the Class 6 final. The Lancers fell 49-46 to James Madison (Vienna) on a last-second and-1. And L.C. Bird suffered a similar setback in the Class 5 final, as Naval Academy recruit Kyah Smith and her Skyhawks lost to perennial power Princess Anne (Virginia Beach) after a second-half surge.

Regardless of the outcomes, visceral emotion pervaded the Siegel Center from Thursday through Saturday, March 9-11, as dreams were realized on the hallowed hardwood that so many high school basketball players in Virginia hope to one day grace.