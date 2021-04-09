Thunderstorms delay, postpone region playoff games for area football teams

Two local regional football semifinals scheduled to be played Friday night were postponed until Saturday because of inclement weather, and two more were impacted because of lightning delays.

The Class 4, Region B semifinal between No. 1 Monacan (6-0) and No. 4 Patrick Henry (6-0) was initially moved up from 7 p.m. to 6 in hopes of avoiding storms in the forecast. The national anthem was played at Monacan, fans had taken their seats and kickoff appeared imminent until lightning strikes in the distance caused a delay. After about an hour and a half of waiting, the game was moved to Saturday at noon.

The Class 5, Region B semifinal between No. 1 Highland Springs (6-0) and No. 4 Prince George (5-1) was also postponed to Saturday at noon. The game was slated to be played at Varina High School at 7 p.m., but heavy rain moved in shortly after 6.

The other Class 5, Region B semifinal between No. 2 Hermitage (6-0) and No. 3 Manchester (5-1) was delayed from a 7 p.m. kickoff to 7:40. The Panthers and Lancers got underway, and Manchester jumped out to a 21-0 lead after three touchdown passes by quarterback Cody Shelton. But that game went into another lightning delay with 11:25 to play in the first half.

In Class 3, Region B, No. 1 Goochland (5-0) was up 14-0 over No. 4 Brentsville District (5-1) at halftime when that game went into a lightning delay as well.