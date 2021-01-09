Timely steals, Daughtry help L.C. Bird turn back James River

They beat Midlothian Wednesday night but didn’t do much Thursday outside of watching film to rest. They also have games scheduled for Saturday and Monday.

“What we’re doing right now is we’re learning on the fly, and we’re very appreciative of having the opportunity to play,” Manns said.

He’s learning he has another dimension with the diverse game of Daughtry, a junior transfer from Benedictine. He has offers from Old Dominion, Norfolk State, Marshall and Hampton, among others.

The left-hander had 23 points, 11 in the fourth quarter. Blaine had 15 points.

“He’s a fantastic kid,” Manns said of Daughtry. “He’s a fun kid to be around. He’s a sponge. He wants to learn. … He’s a multifaceted guy. He can hit a 3. He can post up. He can handle the ball. So we just try to take advantage of the mismatches when they present themselves.”

James River, playing its first game, had some trouble with the pressure early and fell behind 25-15 before steadying itself. The Rapids can score with 6-9 Cole Grubbs (17 points), 6-6 Neal Hill (7) and guards Pierce Boerner (7) and Zakari McQueen (17), who transferred from Matoaca.