Times-Dispatch debuts new high school system in conjunction with My Team Scoop

As the spring season began Monday for public high school teams, the Richmond Times-Dispatch also started something new in its coverage of prep sports.

The paper has partnered with My Team Scoop to provide a state-of-the-art website for scores, standings and stats.

The site, which is now live at TimesDispatch.MyTeamScoop.com, will allow coaches and others they authorize to submit scores, stats, photos and other reports from games, and have them visible for parents and other fans to see.

The Times-Dispatch previously collected high school scores by phone and e-mail. The new system will streamline score reporting, as well as providing a central location to see results from around the region.

Scores will continue to run in the daily newspaper as soon as possible after they are reported.

School athletic directors were sent login information. Questions about the new system can be directed to sports editor Michael Phillips, or high school reporters Tim Pearrell, Zach Joachim and Lily Betts.