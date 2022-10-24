Times-Dispatch football Top 10: L.C. Bird enters the rankings ahead of the Battle of Chester

T-D Top 10 for Week 10
Ranking. School (record, previous ranking)
1. Highland Springs (8-0, 1)
2. Varina (8-0, 2)
3. Thomas Dale (8-0, 3)
4. Dinwiddie (8-0, 4)
5. Trinity Episcopal (8-0, 5)
6. Manchester (7-1, 6)
7. Midlothian (7-1, 7)
8. Douglas Freeman (7-1, 9)
9. L.C. Bird (6-2, --)
10. Hanover (6-2, --)
Also receiving votes: Thomas Jefferson (7-1, 10), Benedictine (6-2)
Hanover, L.C. Bird crack Top 10
Beau Sahnow accounted for 275 yards of offense and four touchdowns, and Deante Harris racked up five tackles, a sack and an interception to lead Hanover past county rival Patrick Henry 41-13 and vault the Hawks, who’ve lost only to the area’s top two teams, back into the rankings.
L.C. Bird breaks into the rankings for the first time this season after running backs Alvin Townes-Fox and La’Tavion Lowe both found the end zone in the Skyhawks’ impressive 24-7 victory over Powhatan.
Bird hosts Thomas Dale Saturday at 1 p.m. in the always fiery Battle of Chester.
Noteworthy
- No. 7 Midlothian got back to winning ways as Dominic Lawton, Drew Kleski and Jackson Rosenberger all caught touchdowns, and Ashby Berry surpassed the 1,000 rushing yards mark for the season.
- Isaiah Robinson racked up 123 yards on six receptions, and freshman phenom Davion Brown started things off with a bang, returning the opening kickoff 95 yards to the house in No. 5 Trinity Episcopal’s 42-7 victory over local VISAA rival St. Christopher’s.
- Thomas Dale running back Brandon Rose broke Rudi Johnson’s 1997 program record for rushing touchdowns in a season with his 23rd score on the ground in the Knights’ 31-8 win over Petersburg.