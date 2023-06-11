This weekend's VHSL state tournament games marked the end of a distinguished career for sportswriter Tim Pearrell.

Pearrell started with the News Leader, joining The Times-Dispatch after the two papers merged. He has spent 40 years covering the Richmond sports scene, and retires on Monday.

Along the way, he documented VCU's run to the Final Four, interviewed Arthur Ashe and Dr. J, and has chronicled countless athletes playing in high school games of all sports and levels.

Pearrell graduated from Meadowbrook High and VCU, where he played baseball, before starting at the News Leader in 1983.

After time spent writing about the high school scene, he started covering the VCU athletics programs in time for the Rams' rise to national prominence, and was courtside as Eric Maynor defeated Duke in 2007, then was along for the Final Four ride four years later.

Baseball has always been his specialty, though, and he covered a number of future stars as they came through The Diamond with the Richmond Braves, including Chipper Jones.