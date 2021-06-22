Titans lacrosse teams fall short in Class 6 state semifinals

Fasulka scored again, while falling backwards, early in the third, and Cosby had chances to tie. But the Bobcats took advantage of perhaps the most critical moment of the match, grabbing possession and scoring just before time expired.

Drew Neville, who had 10 saves in a lights out performance, earned one with 9:35 to go. Logan Caldwell raced downfield to score unassisted and slice the lead back to a goal. Three minutes later, Cosby had two excellent chances to tie. One shot was barely wide, another bounced off the post. Less than two minutes later, Jake Davis scored, and the Bobcats went into hibernation to kill the clock.

“It was really a game of centimeters there towards the end,” Opandri said. “Whether we hit the post or just wide of it, there were so many opportunities where we were centimeters from tying that game up.”

The postgame huddle for Cosby was not a scene of dejection. One by one, players thanked their coaches and teammates, as the staff told the returning players that their new goal, after Tuesday's performance, was to win it all.

Cosby loses a dozen players to graduation, but the Titans will aim build on a foundation that was significantly strengthened this spring.