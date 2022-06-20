Title IX 50th anniversary: Highland Springs wrestler Brittney Reed inspires girls to get on the mat

In her early days on the mat, Brittney Reed isn't sure exactly how many times she cried. But it was a lot.

Now, around Henrico County, she's known as "That girl that wrestles."

"People will talk about me like, 'I've seen her beat a grown man up!'" joked Reed, an outgoing senior at Highland Springs High and three-time champion at the Virginia Girls Wrestling meet.

Former Springers coach Edward Gore had a major hand in Reed's growth on the mat, instilling in her a belief that she could compete with the boys since Reed's freshman year. Gore was a rigorous mentor with high standards who routinely brought Reed to tears in those first couple years.

“That’s what it took for her to get where she is today," Reed's mother Christy said of Gore's tutelage. "She's honestly an inspiration to other girls. People look up to her."

Now, Reed is inspiring other girls to join a national movement that has made women's wrestling one of the nation's fastest growing sports, according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Per NWCA, since 1994, the number of women who wrestle in high school has grown from 804 to more than 28,000 nationally.

Reed has prompted other girls to join the Highland Springs team, and developed a statewide reputation as one of the young ambassadors for girls wrestling in Virginia.

“It means a lot; I like being a role model," Reed said of her role in the Highland Springs and girls wrestling communities.

"I was always the younger sister so I like being the older sister to other girls, leading them on their way. I definitely took that role in wrestling and softball, that big sister role.”

Also the starting catcher on the Springers softball team, Reed is the first female wrestler in Highland Springs history to compete in college on scholarship.

She will wrestle at Emory & Henry this upcoming winter, and Springers AD Harry Lee Daniel called her "one of the leaders in our entire school." Part of the school's Advanced College Academy program, Reed graduated from Highland Springs with her Associate Degree in business administration from Reynolds Community College.

As it stands, there is no girls wrestling division in Virginia. Female competitors have to compete with boys. Separate tournaments specifically for girls, like like the Virginia Girls Wrestling Championship, exist and are sanctioned by the VHSL.

But the VHSL does not officially recognize the winners as state champions because there is no sanctioned women's division. The state is currently in a pilot program to determine if participation numbers warrant a separate women's division.

“We’re still working for bigger numbers so the state can recognize us as a sanctioned sport," said Reed, adding that about 100 girls around the state compete for spots and titles at the state meet.

Reed won the 185-pound class this past season with a 6-5 decision over Woodbridge's Tyler Brunelle. She could have been a four-time state champion were it not for the pandemic canceling her junior season.

She began wrestling at about 12 years old after attending her older brother's matches. The sport quickly became a release for her, and in ninth grade she traveled to Oklahoma City for the national girls meet, where she placed sixth in the 16U division.

That was a far cry from her first matches in middle school, when Reed says she didn't win a single match her first year of competition. But by her second year on the mat, she was winning frequently, a turnaround spurred on by a realization of self determination.

"Rather than other people motivating me, I had that motivation in me,” she said. “I started doing it for myself and that’s when I started winning and having that mindset that I’m not going to lose.”

Emory & Henry has separate men's and women's teams, but throughout high school Reed has alternated between wrestling against boys and girls. Girls tend to be more flexible and patient, whereas boys are generally stronger and more aggressive, she said.

Switching between the two is an adjustment, but at the end of the day, the principles are the same, said Reed, who is 5-foot-1.

“My coach made me get in there with the boys, like, ‘You’re gonna carry him up the steps like he carried you up the steps,'" Reed said with a laugh, adding that neutral onlookers often cheer her on at meets.

She added that social challenges remain prevalent for women seeking to compete in sports traditionally dominated by men.

She's been mocked about being a wrestler, hearing assertions like, "Ooh, don't mess with her, she'll beat you up." At meets against boys, she feels like competitors are often trying to prove something about their manhood when matched up against her.

But the legal barriers to entry dismantled by Title IX nearly 50 years ago have enabled young women like her to pursue their athletic dreams.

"That’s always been my point as I was growing up. Me and my brother, we’d always compete," said Reed, reminiscing about softball games with her sisters and wrestling matches against her brother.

“If men can do it, I don’t see why women can’t."