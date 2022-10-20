TJ's Aziah Johnson went from not playing football during the first half of last season to Power Five offers

Aziah Johnson had almost given up on football.

With no JV team his freshman year at Huguenot High, he went to a varsity practice and decided he didn’t want to bide time behind several seniors.

His sophomore season was wiped out by COVID. When his junior year started he had decided to concentrate on basketball, so he worked at Kings Dominion on fall weekends as a ride operator on the “Intimidator 305” roller coaster to make some money.

Meanwhile, some players at Huguenot kept after him to play football. Near the halfway point of the season, the persuasion worked; Johnson stopped working and joined the team, playing mostly as a defensive back. No college recruiters took notice.

Johnson transferred to Thomas Jefferson, where he started to stand out as a wide receiver during some 7 on 7 summer camps. A few recruiters asked for some information about him, but no offers came.

“My mindset was to get one offer,” he said. “That’s how low my standards were at the beginning of this season.”

Now? The 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior seemingly has come out of nowhere to become a revelation with a rapidly growing list of Power Five offers.

An early-season highlight tape brought an offer from VMI. A midseason highlight tape showing off his speed, athleticism, elusiveness, jumping ability and all-around skill as a receiver, defensive back and kick returner sparked offers from North Carolina, Virginia Tech, East Carolina, Towson, UVa and Michigan State. Penn State, Boston College and South Carolina are among others in the conversation. Most schools want him as a receiver.

TJ coach Josef Harrison says Johnson’s story fits the Vikings: They have gone from incognito to a team to watch in Class 2, the second smallest classification by enrollment in the Virginia High School League. A program that was 6-4 last year and replacing a lot of skill players is 7-0 and ranked 10th heading into Saturday’s test at home (noon) against Class 5 Glen Allen. That’s the best start for the program since 1955.

Johnson has had a major hand in that, accounting for 13 touchdowns in all phases. He has 17 catches for 503 yards and seven touchdowns; 68 yards rushing and two TDs; five punt returns for 133 yards and a TD; an average of 57 yards on four kickoff returns and a TD; 17 tackles; four interceptions and two TDs; and two forced fumbles.

Against J.R. Tucker last week, Johnson had three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and added five tackles and two catches for 25 yards.

Johnson, who goes by AZ, grew up playing youth football with many of his current teammates at Thomas Jefferson. But basketball became more of his focus at Huguenot -- until he went to those football practices last season.

“I started loving football again,” said Johnson, who intends to play basketball this year.

Johnson still is raw, Harrison said. His performances at the 7 on 7 camps during the summer came despite little time for training because he worked at Chipotle.

His natural ability includes 4.4 speed in the 40. That goes to another gear during games, Harrison said.

“At times it seems as though he just vanishes and appears another 5 or 10 yards away,” Harrison said. “He’s one of those kids when the ball gets in his hands and he has the ability to make a move, you’re holding your breath. Sometimes you think it’s 50-50 [he’ll score]. The way he’s been playing, it’s like 75-25.”

Harrison said Johnson is laid back, well-mannered, humble -- and wants to improve.

“With the bye week [recently],” Harrison said, “I just wanted to give them some time to recuperate and get their bodies together, and he’s the kind of kid who was texting me and asking, ‘Can you meet me? I need some more work.’”

Johnson said in the back of his mind he knew he had talent. He has thought about what would have happened had he decided not to give football a shot.

He had talks with his mom and dad last year about focusing on education -- he’s an excellent student who wants to major in biology and be a radiologist – since sports didn’t seem to be working out.

“It feels like I’ve been in a dream,” he said. “It’s real as day.”