Top running back Ramon Brown of Manchester commits to Virginia Tech

“He’s an amazing young man. Very self-driven,” Hall said. “He works, he’s a polite kid, he leads by example and has a great family. High character. With these cliché boxes that people talk about with kids, he checks every one of them.”

Hall believes Brown “can come right in and be in the mix” as a freshman.

“I’m not saying he’s going to go in and start and be a Heisman Trophy winner his first year, but he’s a kid who I think is definitely going to help,” he said.

After several years of seeing many of the state’s – and the area’s -- top-rated recruits going out of state to such powers as Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma, Brown’s decision signals Tech is making some inroads.

He joins Highland Springs defensive lineman Rashaud Pernell, who announced his commitment to Tech this past weekend.

Pernell, a 6-foot-4, 265-pounder ranked among the state’s top 20 prospects by several recruiting sites, said he was hoping Brown and some other top state recruits would go with him to Tech, which has struggled to regain prominence in recent seasons. Pernell’s Twitter account includes the hashtag #VA2VT.