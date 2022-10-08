Top speed: Highland Springs puts up another decisive win

Their jersey numbers are 0, 1 and 2, but that wouldn’t necessarily be the finishing order in a footrace among Highland Springs’ Caron Ferguson (0), Jakyre Henley (1) and Takye Heath (2).

That depends on the day.

“We have our little competitions here and there,” Heath said. “Magician [Henley] has the edge sometimes, but everybody gets [their turn]. He has his days, I have mine. Then Caron will sneak in some days.”

All three receivers had their day on Friday, using their speed and big-play ability as No. 1 Highland Springs racked up another decisive win, this one 48-3 over visiting Patrick Henry.

Henley turned a short pass into a 22-yard touchdown and had a 57-yard TD run. Ferguson had a 44-yard TD on a reverse. Heath took a short pass and generated a 50-yard TD, one of four receptions in a 127-yard night for the senior who has committed to Virginia Tech.

Exceptional speed is one thing all three have in common: They all cover the 40 in around 4.4 seconds.

Size is another: Ferguson, a senior, is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds; Henley, a junior, is 5-8, 170; and Heath is 5-9, 160.

And there’s something else: The feeling that something electric can happen anytime they get their hands on the ball. Heath says that’s more than a feeling.

“We feel like we can score on any down,” he said. “Any time the ball is in any one of our hands, it can go all the way for 6.”

Case in point: On Heath’s 50-yard TD, Highland Springs was looking at third-and-31. He caught a pass on an out route with a few defenders in the vicinity, deked one along the sideline and outran the others.

“Those guys have been working extremely hard, doing everything they need to do,” Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson said. “Then you get results that seem magnificent, but in all honesty, the guys are just putting in hard work and they made a play and got rewarded for the effort and the time they put in.”

It helps when you’ve got a quarterback who can zip the ball with authority and almost effortlessly flick bombs on the money. Junior Khristian Martin (6-4, 190) was 12 of 14 for 224 yards and three TDs. His third was a well-placed 37-yard throw to senior Braylon Johnson, a Virginia Tech recruit as a defensive back, near the goal-line flag.

Martin, Johnson and Heath are among several high-level recruits for the Springers (7-0), who are playing like a team intent on regaining a state title.

After four consecutive state championships from 2015-18, Highland Springs has been unable to grab another the past three seasons. It did get to the title game in 2020, falling to Stone Bridge 13-10 in overtime.

The Springers’ only close game this season was a 26-20 season-opening victory over North Carolina power Julius Chambers. West Virginia power Martinsburg went down 34-3. No one else has kept the margin under 40.

With all those skill players, a powerful running back in Aziz Foster-Powell (5-9, 215), an experienced line and plenty of depth, Highland Springs is averaging 48 points. The defense has allowed just 33 total.

Patrick Henry (4-2), though, trailed only 21-3 at halftime after giving the Springers some problems in the second quarter. The Patriots drove to the Highland Springs 22 before getting pushed back and punting. Their next possession reached the 9 before getting a 31-yard field goal from Richard Crabbe.

The second half was all Highland Springs.

‘We can’t get too happy,” Heath said. “We know what can happen. It’s happened to us the past two years where we lost in big games [in the state playoffs]. … We’re just going to keep rolling, keep our heads down and keep pushing every week.”

Patrick Henry 0 3 0 0 -- 3

Highland Springs 14 7 21 6 -- 48

HS – Henley 22 pass from Martin (Anderson kick)

HS – Ferguson 44 run (Dent kick)

HS – Heath 50 pass from Martin (Anderson kick)

PH – FG Crabbe 31

HS – Martin 9 run (Dent kick)

HS – Bra. Johnson 37 pass from Martin (Anderson kick)

HS – Williams 8 run (Dent kick)

HS – Henley 57 run (kick failed)

RUSHING

PH – Ross 14-47, Johnson 12-27, Others 5-minus-18; HS – Foster-Powell 9-68, Henley 2-59, Ferguson 1-44, Williams 4-16, Others 9-17

PASSING

PH – Brown 7-12-1-93-0; HS – Martin 12-14-0-224-3 Henley 1-1-0-6-0, Bolar 1-1-0-5-0

RECEIVING

PH – Ross 3-52, Grant 2-31, Roose 2-10; HS – Heath 4-127, Bra. Johnson 2-49, Henley 2-28, Foster-Powell 1-15, Others 5-16