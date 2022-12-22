Tournament, dinner celebrate the work of 804 Coaches for Change, with more to come

The news was excruciatingly bad, and though it came from a time zone away, Darryl Watts, the long-tenured boys varsity basketball coach at Armstrong High School, knew in his heart that the time had come for him to act.

Like so many others, Watts was chagrined and dismayed by the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers in late May of 2020.

Though the incident itself and the outrage that ensued affected Watts on a visceral level, he knew full well that, as a coach, he needed to channel his response firmly yet appropriately so that his players and their Armstrong classmates, whom he considers his extended family, could use this tragedy as a teachable moment and become better, more understanding, and more compassionate.

“As one of the senior coaches in the area, I felt compelled to assume leadership, not just with basketball issues but social issues as well,” said Watts, a 1983 Armstrong graduate who’s served his alma mater for 25 years, the past 20 as head coach.

“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, so I reached out to influential coaches in the area: Ty White (John Marshall), Reggie Tennyson (Highland Springs), Stephen Lewis (St. Christopher’s), and Del Harris (Collegiate).

“I came up with the idea of a protest. I didn’t have any idea it would snowball to where it is today.”

Such was the genesis of 804 Coaches for Change, a movement which began publicly with a peaceful protest at the Arthur Ashe Monument shortly after Floyd’s death that drew upwards of 400 supporters advocating for unity, brotherhood, and social justice.

The initiative continues to flourish.

Watts, the president of 804 Coaches for Change, attributes the organization’s success to the determined efforts of colleagues such as Lewis and Harris, who serve as vice-presidents, the board, and like-minded community partners whose focus is commonalities rather than differences.

“At the end of the day, we’re all the same,” Watts said. “A lot of time, we act out of ignorance. We don’t understand each other. Once you get to know somebody, you notice the similarities.”

Despite the constraints imposed by Covid, 804 Coaches formed a CARES (Conversations about Race and Equality) League, which were Zoom sessions during which local basketball teams shared thoughts, ideas, observations, and reflections to promote understanding of the journeys each has walked.

Among myriad outreach endeavors, it’s hosted a series of Community Nights at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club and teamed with several other local non-profits to provide direction and mentoring for underserved youth, with basketball instruction just part of the agenda.

“It’s about life skills and stepping outside our comfort zones and getting to know people from different backgrounds,” Watts said. “We want to convey the idea that we need to be unified.

“In the beginning, we didn’t know the form or fashion we would do that, but fresh ideas came, and here we are today.”

This past Monday, Watts spoke quietly but intentionally of the mission from the Henrico High School gym during the first round of the second annual 804 Coaches for Change Community Classic, a winter-break event pitting eight girls teams and eight boys teams, each divided into two four-team groupings: the Change Bracket and the Unity Bracket.

In the championship round contested Wednesday evening on the Guy Davis Court, Steward’s girls (45-37 victory over Collegiate) and Benedictine (89-75 over Banner Christian) claimed the Change Bracket titles, and St. Gertrude (65-47 over Monacan) and Hermitage (68-55 over Henrico) won their respective Unity Brackets.

The games, though, were merely part of a much bigger picture.

Sunday evening, the teams convened for a fellowship dinner at St. Christopher’s where they absorbed the wisdom of three keynote speakers: Shea Collins (Huguenot), Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s, University of Richmond), and George Lancaster (Highland Springs).

Points of emphasis were the importance of such concepts as teamwork, leadership, humility, listening, fighting through adversity, resilience, controlling what you can control, being centered and grounded, and being a good human being.

“I challenged the group at the dinner to meet a couple of people you didn’t know and establish relationships beyond this week,” Watts said. “We have the opportunity to convey our message about being a beacon for change and standing unified.

“And for African-American young men, it’s important to educate them on how to interact with police. I’ve been in situations that weren’t favorable. A responsibility of mine is to teach the importance of that interaction and also teach them that all police aren’t bad.”

This year’s Community Classic is another step in a dynamic movement that’s expanding and evolving with singleness of purpose.

“I didn’t realize how big this would grow, and it’s still growing,” Watts said. “Guys like Del and Stephen are full of energy. I’ve said to them, ‘I’ll be the power forward. I’ll set the screens. I’ll get the rebounds. I’ll do the dirty work. You all call the plays, run the offense. We’re going to make things happen.’