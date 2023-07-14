Gabi Deglau stared down the field, a discus in hand.

The Collegiate senior and top thrower for the past three years was competing for the final time in the state championship. This fall, she’s heading to Penn State to throw for the Nittany Lions. She was down to her last opportunity.

Deglau fouled off her first two discuses. If she wanted to repeat as state champion, she had to make this one count. This had to be it.

“It was definitely a challenge I didn’t expect,” Deglau said. “I’ve been winning states since my sophomore year. People assumed how it was going to go. I wouldn’t say the pressure got to me, but it gave me a wake-up call.”

If she made this throw count, she would get three tries because she would place at least in the top eight. If she didn’t, the state champion wouldn’t even place.

“I had to remind myself that I was doing this for me and my team,” Deglau said. “I don’t have to worry about the future. I just had to tell myself to calm down a bit.”

She started the motion. Deglau took a few steps, spun in a circle and let the discus fly. It worked – she qualified for the state finals and eventually took home the title.

Deglau’s discus win was her seventh state title, but it was the lesson in adversity just as much as the victory that she will take to Happy Valley.

“I don’t think she’ll look at that as, ‘Wow, that was a great experience,” said Collegiate coach Beth Kondorossy. “I’m glad she did it in high school. Because she’ll most likely experience that again at Penn State.”

Deglau comes from an athletic family. She has two siblings, a brother and a sister, and they both played college sports. Her sister swam at the Naval Academy, and her brother is still playing football at Davidson.

Growing up, they all competed on the same swim team in the summer. Deglau said her siblings would be playing all kinds of different sports. Her brother introduced her to throwing.

“Everyone wanted to play sports,” Deglau said of her family, where all of her siblings went Division I.

Before solely focusing on track, she played soccer and swam at Collegiate. In her middle school years, she tore her anterior cruciate ligament and was recommended not to play soccer anymore. Deglau tried throwing in eighth grade and loved it – she later quit swimming in ninth grade so she could do winter track.

“I realized I enjoyed it,” Deglau said. “In the fall of my sophomore year, I started to get into the sport more. I joined club because getting a little bit more coaching and practice was something I was interested in.”

Deglau grew quickly in the private school league. She loved the weight room aspect of throwing and the high energy that came with it, so she was constantly motivated to get better. Plus, she was throwing year-round with Commonwealth Throws Club.

She was growing, and growing quickly.

“For track, it’s very rare for kids to do year-round,” Kondorossy said. “She is as strong as ever and so fit. She has put in a lot of individual time in on her own and evolved into the thrower she is today.”

At club, Deglau learned to throw the hammer and the indoor weight, events not offered in high school. She made herself versatile, appealing to colleges, and worked her way through an over 230-person track program, Kondorossy said.

Though she knew she loved throwing, Deglau did not know immediately what she was looking for in college. As she started narrowing her options, she realized that throwing was something she wanted. It led her to Penn State, Kondorossy’s favorite school growing up.

“I’m excited for her to be around like-minded athletes who are driven,” Kondorossy said. “I’m excited to see what her future holds.”

Her coach called Deglau serious at first impression, but funny and exciting when someone gets to know her.

That impression helped her lead by example this season, Kondorossy added.

“She’s not your cheerleader,” she said. “She leads everyone by her work ethic.”

At the state tournament, Deglau said there was a ton of pressure on her. She relaxed when she stopped thinking about Penn State, her future kinesiology major or the future.

After taking the discus title at the meet, Deglau turned around to compete in the shot put. The same thing happened – she fouled off the first two throws. Once again, it came down to the last opportunity to qualify for the final round.

So, she composed herself, she refocused herself, and she took one last shot.

Make that eight state titles.

2023 VHSL spring sports tournaments