Calling this year’s All-Metro track and field athletes of the year smart is an understatement.

Hanover’s Alli Crytser and James River’s Quinn Parrish know what they need to do to prepare for races, practices and whatever else comes their way. They know how to take care of their bodies and when the limit is reached.

But outside of the track, they’re even smarter.

Crytser, the Times-Dispatch/Sports Backers female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, finished No. 4 in her Hanover High class and has a 4.55 GPA. Parrish, a rising senior, is interning with VCU this summer to study cancer research.

That’s what Crytser and Parrish, both distance runners, have in common. Their intelligence put them both in the best position possible to succeed.

“If you work hard in the classroom, it becomes really easy to work on the track,” Crytser said. “That becomes your whole mindset.”

In the backyard of the Crytser household is a pit.

It’s built to steeplechase specifications. Tim Crytser, Alli’s dad and coach, built it for both Alli and her sister, Rachel, who runs at the Air Force Academy. He said Rachel got really into the event in high school, and both learned how to steeple — it has become one of Alli’s favorites too.

“I think I’m going to have a lot of fun with it in college,” Crytser said. “It’s something different.”

Crytser is always a fan of something different. Between working through injuries during her last cross-country season, she said this track season, her final one in high school, was her most successful yet.

“I really wanted to run a sub-4:50 in the 1600 and I did, I ran a 4:48,” Crytser said. “I really wanted to run in the 6:40s and get the Virginia State record, which I didn’t even think about, so that was really big.”

Crytser ran an area best 4:48.57 in the girl’s 1600 meter, and a 10:41.15 in the 3200 meter this year. In the 1600 she was 11 seconds faster than the next girl, and in the 3200, she was 8 seconds faster.

Heading to Georgetown in the fall, Crytser will run and plans to study economics, which she loves. Tim added that when choosing a college, she was smart about it — she wanted a school that was going to challenge her academically and athletically.

“The reason she ended up at Georgetown versus some other places is that it is academically challenging,” Tim said.

Crytser, in her final high school sports season, is thankful for everything Hanover has done for her and how supportive the school has been. Now a graduate, she added she can’t wait to see where the program goes in the future.

“Coming in, we definitely weren’t the program that I’m leaving,” Crytser said. “Its been a really positive experience.”

Across the metro area stands Quinn Parrish, decked in James River purple, at the starting line.

Today, his hair is in a headband rather than a ponytail. He gets down in his starting position and right before the race starts, a smile spreads across his face. It’s time to run track, which he said is his preference over cross country.

“I love the aspect of competing, and when you’re out on the track, it’s whoever’s best that day that wins,” Parrish said. “That aspect I fell in love with when I started running.”

He said he also loves the companionship of running. Parrish bought into the “united as one” aspect of James River almost immediately and even though people have their own friend groups, he said everyone believes in “JR as one” and that’s important to him.

“We push each other,” Parrish said. “We have team laser tag, we have a lot of fun. We get together and have fun together.”

This season, Parrish ran an area best 9:06.17 in the 3200 meter, 10 seconds faster than the next person, and came up just short of first place in the 1600 meter, finishing second by milliseconds to Atlee’s Patrick Allen.

“It was a good season,” Parrish said. “I think every season has its ups and downs, and I think just trying to run your best day is important. I had a lot of big races this season that were nerve-wracking. I think just having fun with it helped me out a lot.”

He added running is something he wants to continue in college. Parrish said it’s a stress reliever and coming to the track after school after a long day helps him calm down.

Even when he’s not in school, Parrish is still at the track, working.

“I’m out here alone on the weekends,” Parrish said. “I have a lot of fun doing this.”

He said he had a good season but fell short of some of his goals. Parrish missed his goal of winning a state title and breaking nine minutes in the two-mile.

That’s ok though. He said he’s grateful for getting to the state tournament and now has something to work for.

“It’s just learning that goals don’t come easy,” Parrish said. “You have to trust the process. I think you need patience.”

One thing for sure though is that Parrish wouldn’t want to run anywhere else. He said he loves the friendships and relationships he’s built with James River and is already thinking about how hard it will be to leave.

But before that, the 2023 athlete of the year has some business to finish.

“It’s therapeutic,” Parrish said. “This season has been nothing but fun.”

<&underline>Boys rankings (as tracked by Milestat)</&underline>

Long jump: Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale, 22-11.5; Savion Hiter, Louisa County High School, 22-11.25; Lamar Booker Jr., Collegiate, 22-9.75; Cam Minter, Hopewell, 22-5; Krystian Williams, Collegiate, 22-1.5

Triple jump: Ellis Branch, New Kent, 46-6.5; Patrick Scott, Hopewell, 45-11.5; Jordan Gross, Thomas Dale, 44-11; Noah Logan, J.R. Tucker High School, 44-7.25; Dewan Green, Highland Springs, 43-11

High jump: Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale, 6-8; Jeremiah Johnson, Petersburg, 6-8; Davante Anders, Prince George High School, 6-5; Dewan Green, Highland Springs, 6-4; Rashawn Morris, Caroline High School, 6-4

Pole vault: Victor Olesen, Saint Christopher’s, 16-1; Todd Benhase, Hanover, 15-2; Kendric Curry, Highland Springs, 14-6; Ned Bradshaw, Collegiate, 14-6; Michael Juhasz, Deep Run, 13-6

Shot put: Zach Jones, Thomas Dale, 56-5.5; Uriah Harris, Hermitage, 54-0; Malachi Hayes, Henrico, 52-8; Jahleel Miller, Deep Run, 51-11; Pierce Mosley, Glen Allen High School, 51-8.75

Discus: Jahleel Miller, Deep Run, 165-2; Zach Jones, Thomas Dale, 165-0; Uriah Harris, Hermitage, 159-8; Teddy Anderson, Powhatan High School, 149-6; Gavin Hall, Matoaca High School, 145-1

110-meter hurdles: Deonte Harris, Hanover, 14.48; Davian Burke, Banner Christian School, 14.74; Dewan Green, Highland Springs, 14.98; Liam Callahan, Manchester High School, 14.98; Zion Richardson-Keys, Manchester High School, 15.04

300-meter hurdles: Dallas Gardner, Henrico, 38.35; Zion Richardson-Keys, Manchester High School, 39.48; Davian Burke, Banner Christian School, 39.67; Noah Logan, J.R. Tucker High School, 39.78; Deonte Harris, Hanover, 39.79

100-meter dash: Maddox White, Saint Christopher’s, 10.70; Shamar Williams, Patrick Henry (Ashland), 10.72; Blake Moody, Mechanicsville High School, 10.72; William Hoffler, Trinity Episcopal School, 10.73; Nathan Sims, Trinity Episcopal School, 10.74

200: William Hoffler, Trinity Episcopal School, 21.70; Jordan Davis, Thomas Dale, 21.77; Shamari Earls, Thomas Dale, 21.78; Blake Moody, Mechanicsville High School, 21.87; Shamar Williams, Patrick Henry (Ashland), 21.88

400: Marquis Belle, Glen Allen High School, 47.79; Miles Figart, Douglas Freeman, 48.95; Andrew Hathaway, Clover Hill, 49.35; Nathan Sims, Trinity Episcopal School, 49.36; Adrian Chenoweth, Maggie Walker, 49.48

800: Quinn Green, Hermitage, 1:54.83; Caleb Wilcox, Clover Hill, 1:56.28; Patrick Allen, Atlee, 1:56.60; Ford Clark, Saint Christopher’s, 1:57.22; Trevor Williams, Manchester High School, 1:57.51

1,600: Patrick Allen, Atlee, 4:14.25; Quinn Parrish, James River (Midlothian), 4:14.77; Quinn Green, Hermitage, 4:14.94; Berkley Nance, Mills Godwin, 4:15.99; Stan Craig, Collegiate, 4:16.25

3,200: Quinn Parrish, James River (Midlothian), 9:06.17; Carson Rackley, Glen Allen High School, 9:16.35; Berkley Nance, Mills Godwin, 9:16.48; Quinn Green, Hermitage, 9:22.09; Isaac Lamprecht, New Kent, 9:22.85

<&underline>Girls rankings (as tracked by Milestat)</&underline>

Long jump: Lilly Ver Beek, James River (Midlothian), 19-5.25; Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 19-5; Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 18-9; Michaelyn Fisher, L.C. Bird, 18-0; Cameron Whidbee, Glen Allen High School, 17-10.5

Triple jump: Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 39-10; Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 39-7.5; Lilly Ver Beek, James River (Midlothian), 39-2; Devyn Parham, Thomas Dale, 37-10; Lauren Taylor, L.C. Bird, 37-6

High jump: Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 5-6; Kara Harris, Clover Hill, 5-4; Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 5-4; Devyn Parham, Thomas Dale, 5-2; Sydney Yarema, Deep Run, 5-2

Pole vault: Emily Romano, Glen Allen High School, 13-0; Cameron Unice, Maggie Walker, 12-0; Maddie Walsh, Glen Allen High School, 10-6; Morgan Pietruszkiewicz, Glen Allen High School, 10-6; Mercedes Luna, Maggie Walker, 10-6

Shot put: Gabi Deglau, Collegiate, 41-0.5; Daria Parham, Thomas Dale, 39-1.5; Eden Ramirez, Hermitage, 37-9.5; Diyonne Ruffin, Hermitage, 37-3; Nia Armstrong, L.C. Bird, 36-9.75

Discus: Gabi Deglau, Collegiate, 142-2; Nia Armstrong, L.C. Bird, 131-1; Samaya Brown, Highland Springs, 130-6; Mackenzie Blanchet, Glen Allen High School, 118-6; Jolie Jones, Mills Godwin, 114-6

100-meter hurdles: Devyn Parham, Thomas Dale, 14.13; Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 14.22; Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 14.41; Tori Goodson, Atlee, 15.25; Tori Lewis, Monacan High School, 15.40

300-meter hurdles: Tori Lewis, Monacan High School, 43.93; Josie Rempe, Atlee, 44.70; Devyn Parham, Thomas Dale, 44.75; Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 45.17; Sydney Yarema, Deep Run, 45.38;

100-meter dash: Naturale Faison, L.C. Bird, 12.15; Lilly Ver Beek, James River (Midlothian), 12.16; Eden Ramirez, Hermitage, 12.23; Josie Rempe, Atlee, 12.24; Jaelynn Joiner, Hanover, 12.29

200: Mariah Jameson, J.R. Tucker High School, 24.43; Josie, Rempe, Atlee, 24.79; Lilly Ver Beek, James River (Midlothian), 24.93; Elizabeth Robinson, Douglas Freeman, 25.11; Jaelynn Joiner, Hanover, 25.23

400: Marianah Lipkins, Prince George High School, 55.91; Mariah Jameson, J.R. Tucker High School, 56.01; Gabrielle Jones, Midlothian High School, 56.81; Jayla Werts, Mills Godwin, 56.82; Elizabeth Robinson, Douglas Freeman, 57.32

800: Alli Crytser, Hanover, 2:15.02; Merrick Mock, Douglas Freeman, 2:18.83; Madeline Montgomery, Monacan High School, 2:18.97; Brielle Karjane, James River (Midlothian), 2:20.67; Peyton Walker, Deep Run, 2:21.40

1,600: Alli Crytser, Hanover, 4:48.57; Elly Velasquez, Glen Allen High School, 4:59.11; Ellie Agustin, Hanover, 5:00.86; Kylie Bonser, Midlothian High School, 5:01.81; Sidney Walters, Deep Run, 5:03.16

3,200: Alli Crytser, Hanover, 10:41.15; Elly Velasquez, Glen Allen High School, 10:49.77; Sidney Walters, Deep Run, 10:54.74; Ellie Agustin, Hanover, 10:58.61; Lily Grace Hester, James River (Midlothian), 11:13.47

<&underline>Past boys outdoor athletes of the year</&underline>

2022: Jayson Ward, L.C. Bird

2019: William Spencer, Highland Springs

2018: Frank Royal, St. Christopher’s

2017: Waleed Suliman, Douglas Freeman

2016: Brandon Thomas, St. Christopher’s

2015: Matthew Novak, Deep Run

2014: John Warren, Prince George

2013: Travis Phillips, Patrick Henry

2012: Jamarian Bates, Matoaca

2011: Teshad Chambers, Highland Springs

2010: Cabell Willis, Collegiate

2009: Ben DeJarnette, Atlee

2008: Jason Witt, Midlothian

2007: Adams Abdulrazaaq, Highland Springs

2006: Alex Bowman, Hermitage

2005: Michael Chapa, J.R. Tucker

2004: Dennis Boone, Thomas Dale

2003: Alex Tatu, Thomas Dale

<&underline>Past girls outdoor athletes of the year</&underline>

2022: Jada Foreman, Atlee

2019: Britton Wilson, Mills Godwin

2018: Britton Wilson, Mills Godwin

2017: Titiana Marsh, Thomas Dale

2016: Shanthi Hiremath, Maggie Walker GS

2015: Titiana Marsh, Thomas Dale

2014: LaChyna Roe, Henrico

2013: Shania Williams, Patrick Henry

2012: Megan Moye, Cosby

2011: Cameron Overstreet, Atlee

2010: Kathleen Lautzenheiser, Midlothian; Lizzie Powell, Patrick Henry

2009: Lizzie Powell, Patrick Henry

2008: Emma DeJarnette, Atlee

2007: Rachel Butler, Lee-Davis

2006: Queen Harrison, Hermitage

2005: Rachel Lewis, Meadowbrook

2004: Queen Harrison, Hermitage

2003: Tyreshia Gasque, Hermitage

