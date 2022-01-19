Transfers, discipline powering John Marshall girls hoops to 8-1 mark ahead of matchup with No. 6 Steward

Winning inside the building translates to winning on the basketball court, so John Marshall girls basketball coach Virgil Burton preaches to his team.

That disciplined approach emphasizing academics championed by Burton, a Richmond police officer for the last 12 years, has the Justices sitting at 8-1 including strong wins over Douglas Freeman and Collegiate (53-51).

The Justices took down the Mavericks 51-45 at home Tuesday night.

"Freeman's a pretty tough team, strong, well coached, disciplined," Burton said of the Mavericks. "But we grinded it out, stuck to what we believe, which is hard work and discipline. We like to play those close games, those are the games your players really grow up and mature in."

John Marshall's lone loss was a 51-27 road to defeat to a perennially strong L.C. Bird program. Burton said his girls had a little stage fright against the region champion Skyhawks and "chose a bad day to have a bad day."

"Bird's a really good program, Coach [Chevette] Waller's a really good coach," Burton said. "No reason for the girls to hang their head. ... You've got to stay the course, stay disciplined and stay focused through it all."