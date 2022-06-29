TreVeyon Henderson, Brennan Armstrong to appear at Varina's Nike Skills Camp July 15-17

Varina High is set to host a star-studded Nike Football Skills Camp July 15-17 for youth ballplayers ages 8 through 18.

Included in the list of attendees are former Hopewell High star and All-Metro player of the year TreVeyon Henderson, now a standout at Ohio State; Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong; Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, who starred at Unity Reed High in Manassas; and Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell, a graduate of Catholic High in Virginia Beach.

Jacob Byrd, an owner and camp organizer of Next Gen Camps, is based out of Ohio and has worked with NIL Management out of Columbus, which represents Henderson. Byrd is from Mansfield, Ohio, Armstrong's hometown.

"It made a lot of sense to have a camp in Virginia with those two guys," said Byrd, whose company has camps this summer in Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

"Brennan and TreVeyon are really excited to give back to the kids."

Byrd worked with Henderson to identify top programs in the area that could be candidates to host the camp. That led him and his team to Class 4 champions Varina and head coach Marcus Lewis.

"It just seemed like a great fit to have their staff hosting the camp," Byrd said.

He estimated that 80 to 100 kids will attend. The Blue Devils coaching staff will run the camp, with Henderson, Armstrong, Williams and Mitchell standing in as "featured instructors" assisting with drills. The college players will also sign autographs and take pictures with campers.

Morning sessions will feature offensive and defensive position group drills, with afternoons dedicated to 7-on-7 play and linemen challenges.

Byrd said the college players remember going to similar camps as kids, "so they're excited to give back."

Henderson has already participated in two Next Gen Camps in Ohio, one in Columbus and one in Mansfield.

"He's been just great with the kids," Byrd said. "Teaching them, interacting with them, engaging with the kids and bringing a lot of energy, it's been really cool to see his involvement and he'll be really excited to come back home and give back to the community."

The camp will run Friday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register, go to https://www.ussportscamps.com/football.