Trinity boys soccer tops VISAA D-I rankings for first time in school history ahead of showdown with St. Christopher's

For the first time in school history, Trinity Episcopal (7-0-1) is the top-ranked team in VISAA Division I for boys soccer after the state's governing body for private school athletics on Wednesday released its first poll of the 2022 season.
The Titans garnered 64 votes, 10 ahead of second-place Woodberry Forest. St. Christopher's (7-0-1) was tied for third on 51 votes. Reigning state champs Collegiate (3-2) is sixth with 45 votes, and Benedictine (7-0-1) is tied for eighth with 39 votes.
Trinity beat Episcopal (Alexandria) 3-1 on Tuesday with goals from John Fannon, Colin Flood and Seth Mileski.
Trinity and St. Chris meet Friday at 4:30 p.m. at St. Chris in a marquee matchup of local unbeaten sides.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim