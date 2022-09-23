 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside

Trinity boys soccer tops VISAA D-I rankings for first time in school history ahead of showdown with St. Christopher's

  • 0

For the first time in school history, Trinity Episcopal (7-0-1) is the top-ranked team in VISAA Division I for boys soccer after the state's governing body for private school athletics on Wednesday released its first poll of the 2022 season. 

The Titans garnered 64 votes, 10 ahead of second-place Woodberry Forest. St. Christopher's (7-0-1) was tied for third on 51 votes. Reigning state champs Collegiate (3-2) is sixth with 45 votes, and Benedictine (7-0-1) is tied for eighth with 39 votes. 

Trinity beat Episcopal (Alexandria) 3-1 on Tuesday with goals from John Fannon, Colin Flood and Seth Mileski. 

Trinity and St. Chris meet Friday at 4:30 p.m. at St. Chris in a marquee matchup of local unbeaten sides. 

804Varsity logo

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News