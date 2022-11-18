Trinity Episcopal, Benedictine will have to dent rugged defenses in VISAA Division I state title game

If the script follows the first meeting this season, and for much of the season, scoring points in the VISAA Division I football championship game could be like trying to cut down a mature hardwood with a limbing saw.

Top-seeded Trinity Episcopal (10-0) and second-seeded Benedictine (8-3) have put the wood to opponents defensively. The Titans yielded more than 16 points once. The most the Cadets surrendered came in a 21-7 loss to Trinity in the season opener.

The two will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trinity to decide the title.

“I think Sam’s done a great job over there with their running game and with their offense this year,” said Benedictine coach Greg Lilly, referring to Trinity coach Sam Mickens. “They definitely have some threats.

“But … I think they probably hang their hat on their defense, as do we.”

Trinity has scored 42 or more points six times and averages 40. Benedictine averages 28.7 points, but Lilly said the Cadets have scored about 10 touchdowns on interceptions and punt returns.

Neither team was able to get a lot going in the first meeting against defenses featuring multiple Division I recruits.

The game was scoreless at halftime and 7-7 in the fourth quarter. Benedictine seemed in great position after recovering a fumble on a kickoff return at the Trinity 22, but Cam Fleming intercepted a pass on the next play and returned it 73 yards.

The Titans eventually took control with TD passes of 5 and 8 yards from sophomore Taegan Logan to freshman receiver Davion Brown.

Trinity had 178 yards of offense. Benedictine had 132.

“I’m not sure either one of us felt like we were playing real well, particularly from an offensive standpoint,” Lilly said, “but we both had a chance to win it there in the fourth quarter.”

While this is the repeat of last year’s state title matchup – Trinity won 22-21 in overtime – the Titans’ ascension to the Division I championship game is relatively recent.

Trinity won state titles in lower-level Division II in 2014 and ’15 under Mickens. Last year’s crown was their first in Division I.

Benedictine’s spot in the title game has become almost a regular occurrence under Lilly. This will mark the Cadets’ seventh appearance in the past eight state championship games.

Benedictine has won three titles and finished runner-up three times during that span.