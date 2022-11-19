Trinity Episcopal caps unbeaten football season with second straight VISAA state title

The high-decibel celebration had begun.

Bear hugs, many delivered with smiles of utter delight and tears of joy, abounded.

Photo-ops were the order of the day.

Just before he joined the fray late Saturday afternoon, Trinity Episcopal football coach Sam Mickens stood on the periphery of the revelry at Aycock Stadium and did his best to articulate his sentiments following the Titans’ 35-0 victory over Benedictine in the VISAA, Division I championship game and the significance of their 11-0 season and second consecutive (and fourth overall) state title.

As dominating as his team had been all season, though, as confidently as they’d played week after week, and as anticipated as this trophy-hoisting moment might have been, he was hardly prepared for the emotion he was feeling.

“It’s kind of surreal right now,” he said. “This team has been resilient. They’ve been dedicated. They’re just strong young men.

“It’s been a long road. I’m relieved. I’m happy. I’m sad because these [senior] guys are leaving. The culture in the building has been awesome.

“These guys have been good students, good servants in the community. They’ve been strong. They’ve been consistent. They’ve never looked ahead.

“It’s awesome. Just awesome. I’m proud of these kids.”

With good reason.

The Titans rolled through their 10 previous opponents on the strength of a diversified offense and multilook, lock-down defense, both of which they administered in heaping doses on the No. 10 Cadets (8-4).

With sophomore quarterback Taegan Logan (13-for-15 passing for 169 yards and four touchdowns) at the controls, the Titans amassed 293 yards of offense, bolted to a 14-0 lead in the first 6 minutes, and never allowed their momentum to wane.

Defensively, they intercepted two passes (one each by Cornell Allen and Zahir Rainer) and limited the Cadets to just one first down and 74 yards, 62 of which came after the break (including a 32-yard Wes Buleza-to-David Ngendakurio connection) when the outcome was a fait accompli.

“We wanted to keep them on their toes so they weren’t thinking about a one-dimensional defense,” said Elijah Rainer, a force at linebacker whether the Titans line up in a protean 3- or 4-man front scheme. “We can run more coverages out of dime and nickel, and we know we can stop the run no matter who’s in the game.

“Even if they make a big play, we’ll find a way to rebound. Everybody has the same mantra on defense: don’t let 'em score. Happy to be that way, and happy we left the donut on.”

While the Titans’ offensive line powered Trey Grant’s 122 yards and a 7-yard first-quarter touchdown run on 18 carries, likewise it provided sufficient protection for Logan to connect with seven different receivers, four of whom caught touchdown passes.

In the first quarter, he passed 15 yards to Brennan Ridley to end a brief 30-yard drive following a deflected punt. In the second, he connected with Mario Thompson from 8 yards out at 4:48 and with Davion Brown on a 50-yard catch-and-run 25 seconds before the half.

In the third, after Trinity stopped the Cadets three-and-out yet again, Logan ended a five-play, 45-yard drive with a 15-yard TD pass to Isaiah Robinson. J.D. Stemhagen nailed all five points-after.

“We knew this would be tough,” Logan said. “Benedictine’s a really good team. They played man defense, and we got some quick things off to my receivers so they could get the ball in their hands and do what they do.

“Our defense is incredible. Special teams got a blocked punt. The O-line ... unbelievable. They gave us time to make plays. We played a good, complete game today. It showed on the scoreboard."

Benedictine 0 0 0 0 – 0

Trinity Episcopal 14 14 7 0 – 35

TE – Grant 7 run (Stemhagen kick)

TE – Ridley 15 pass from Logan (Stemhagen kick)

TE – Thompson 8 pass from Logan (Stemhagen kick)

TE – Brown 50 pass from Logan (Stemhagen kick)

TE – Robinson 15 pass from Logan (Stemhagen kick)

RUSHING

Ben – Boehling 7-10, Cook 3-10, Callahan 2-2, Ngendakurio 2-1 Buleza 3-minus 12; TE –Grant 18-122, DiLoreto 5-5, Logan 4-2, Brown 1-0, Ferguson 1-minus 5.

PASSING

Ben – Buleza 9-13-1-62, Ogle 2-4-1-3, Callahan 1-1-0-minus 2; TE – Logan 13-15-0-169

RECEIVING