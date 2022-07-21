Trinity Episcopal CB Cam Fleming commits to Virginia Tech, adding to Brent Pry's haul of 804 recruits

Brent Pry briefly halted his press conference at ACC Media Day shortly after Metallica's "Enter Sandman" filled the gym at Trinity Episcopal Thursday afternoon, where Titans cornerback Cam Fleming announced he'll play his college ball at Virginia Tech.

"Excuse me, looks like the Hokies just got another commitment" Pry said as he checked his phone at the podium to verify that Fleming was headed to Blacksburg.

"Looks like we just got better."

Fleming chose the Hokies among a final five that also included Tennessee, North Carolina, Minnesota and Florida State. He said a connection with Pry's staff was the chief factor in luring him to Lane Stadium.

"I just wanted to stay home and play ball locally, that was big for me," Fleming said after donning a Hokies hat and taking off a jacket to reveal a Tech polo.

Fleming's family sat around him as he made the commitment official. He echoed sentiments congruent with those of other local Hokies recruits, that Pry recruited them with a gravitational energy.

"He's a straightforward man, his energy, and he's a defensive-minded coach, which is always a plus for a defensive player," Fleming said.

"His energy on and off the field, he's one heck of a man, my relationship with him has been awesome and I'm excited to continue it. ... He's expecting me to come in and have an impact in the secondary."

Tech was one of Fleming's first Power Five offers, and said the Hokies "have always had my heart."

The cornerback, who also plays receiver for the VISAA champions, became the fifth local recruit in the Class of 2023 to announce their commitment to Pry's Hokies.

The new head man in Blacksburg took the position amid promises of a renewed focus on in-state recruiting, and appears to be delivering thus far.

Fleming joins Highland Springs defensive back Braylon Johnson and receiver Takye Heath; Douglas Freeman edge rusher Jason Abbey; and Collegiate running back Krystian Williams as local recruits in the Class of 2023 to add to the Hokies' influx of Virginia talent.

"We connected instantly," Fleming said of conversations between the growing group of Richmond recruits to commit to Tech, adding that he made his decision about a month ago.

"We've bonded ever since I told them I was going to Virginia Tech."

An All-VISAA and All-Metro honoree, Fleming finished last season with 22 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups over eight games.

He's part of a star-studded Titans defensive unit which continues to garner widespread college interest.

Lineman Robbie Dunn committed to VMI last week, and linebacker Mario Thompson announced he's headed to Old Dominion.