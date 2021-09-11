Trinity Episcopal defense dominates in 37-0 victory over Collegiate

Most coaches would be apprehensive about starting a freshman quarterback in his first game against a league rival.
Trinity’s defense made sure it wasn’t a problem.
Trey Grant rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns, while the Titans’ defense forced five turnovers en route to a 37-0 win over Prep League foe Collegiate on Saturday afternoon at Aycock Stadium.
In his first varsity start, Taegan Logan completed 9 of 18 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps most important, he did not throw an interception.
“Malcolm Bell, our offensive coordinator, did a great job coming up with the offensive game plan,” Trinity head coach Sam Mickens said. “We kind of saw some things on film where we thought we might have had an advantage. Run the ball, and limit the exposure to the quarterback.”
Logan started in place of the injured senior Jack Toscano, who was hurt in last week’s loss at Bishop McNamara. The 5-11, 175-pounder served as an effective game manager, aided by a persistent ground attack.
Trinity opened the scoring in the second quarter, when Grant found paydirt on a 16-yard TD run, breaking several tackles in the process.
Later in the quarter, sophomore defensive back Elijah Rainer intercepted Collegiate quarterback Owen Fallon, taking it 35 yards to the house and sending the Titan student section into a frenzy.
“I saw the quarterback was rolling out,” Rainer said of his pick-six. “My middle linebacker Hunter Brooks crashed in. I knew he had to throw it, so I just jumped the route.”
It was one of three non-offensive touchdowns for Trinity, which defeated the Cougars for just the third time in the last 12 tries.
Appropriately enough, Elijah’s older brother Zahir had a pick-six of his own, returning an interception 28 yards to the end zone with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
“Our defensive coordinator Jason Taylor, I call him Bud Foster,” Mickens joked, referring to the longtime Virginia Tech defensive coach. “He does such a great job getting our kids in position to make plays, and be aggressive, and have fun. That’s what you saw today, just those guys having fun and flying around.”
With time winding down in the third quarter, Logan hooked up with junior Cam Fleming for a 12-yard score, extending the Titans’ lead to 25-0.
The game was sloppy early on. There were four turnovers in the first seven minutes, including a fumble by each team on consecutive plays due to errant snaps.
Fallon completed 10 of 18 passes for 60 yards, and was intercepted four times. Collegiate had only three first downs in the second half, one of which came via penalty.
“We were playing hard and fast,” Rainer added. “We knew we could outhit them, so we outhit them and forced them to throw. We forced them to run between the lines, which we knew going into the game they couldn’t do.”
The Cougars were flagged for five offsides penalties, several of which led to Trinity first downs.
Grant scored his second touchdown on a 9-yard run late in the third. As a team, Trinity accumulated over 100 rushing yards on a day in which offense was hard to find.
Collegiate 0 0 0 0 — 0
Trinity 0 13 12 12 — 37
TES — Grant 16 run (kick failed)
TES — E. Rainer 35 INT return (Stemhagen kick)
TES — Grant 9 run (kick failed)
TES — Fleming 12 pass from Logan (kick failed)
TES — Z. Rainer 28 INT return (kick failed)
TES — Thompson punt block return (kick failed)
Rushing
Trinity — Grant 13-86, Brooks 3-20, Thompson 5-16, Logan 3-8, DiLoreto 1-4. Collegiate — D. Williams 14-54, King 2-12, Street 1-minus 3, Fallon 4-minus 17
Passing