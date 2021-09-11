Trinity Episcopal defense dominates in 37-0 victory over Collegiate

“I saw the quarterback was rolling out,” Rainer said of his pick-six. “My middle linebacker Hunter Brooks crashed in. I knew he had to throw it, so I just jumped the route.”

It was one of three non-offensive touchdowns for Trinity, which defeated the Cougars for just the third time in the last 12 tries.

Appropriately enough, Elijah’s older brother Zahir had a pick-six of his own, returning an interception 28 yards to the end zone with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

“Our defensive coordinator Jason Taylor, I call him Bud Foster,” Mickens joked, referring to the longtime Virginia Tech defensive coach. “He does such a great job getting our kids in position to make plays, and be aggressive, and have fun. That’s what you saw today, just those guys having fun and flying around.”

With time winding down in the third quarter, Logan hooked up with junior Cam Fleming for a 12-yard score, extending the Titans’ lead to 25-0.

The game was sloppy early on. There were four turnovers in the first seven minutes, including a fumble by each team on consecutive plays due to errant snaps.