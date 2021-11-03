Trinity Episcopal football earns first-ever win over Woodberry Forest, now awaits playoff fate

Trinity Episcopal beat Woodberry Forest (2-5) 42-35 Saturday to move to 6-3 on the season, the Titans' first win over the Tigers in program history.

Trinity quarterback Jack Toscano completed 12 of 18 pass attempts for 290 yards and four touchdowns plus two interceptions while rushing seven times for 21 yards and another score. Back Trey Grant carried 14 times for 118 yards and caught a touchdown. Back Mario Thompson (five carries, 21 yards) and receivers Trai Ferguson (5 rec., 105 yards), Brennan Ridley (3 rec., 51 yards) and Anthony Key (4 rec., 65 yards) were all on the receiving end of Toscano TD passes.

The victory concludes Trinity's regular season. The Titans, third in the VISAA's latest football ratings at 9.89, now await word on their playoff fate. Any four of the top six teams in the VISAA's final ratings can be selected for the playoffs and assigned any seed at the discretion of a committee made up of VISAA coaches.

St. Christopher's (9-0) is first at 15.22. St. Stephen's and St. Agnes (7-2) is second at 11.33, and Benedictine (5-3) sits in fourth place at 9.0, with Collegiate (5-4) in fifth at 7.89 and Norfolk Academy (4-4) sixth at 6.5.