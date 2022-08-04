Trinity Episcopal football standout Elijah Rainer commits to William & Mary

Trinity Episcopal rising senior linebacker Elijah Rainer, a first team all-VISAA honoree who led the Titans to a Division I state title last season, announced on Thursday his verbal commitment to play for Mike London at William & Mary.

Rainer finished the 2021 season with a team-high 83 tackles (18 for losses), seven sacks, an interception, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Speaking from Canton, Ohio at the NFL Hall of Fame Game, Titans coach Sam Mickens said Rainer makes all the Titans' defensive calls and plays a vital role offensively at tight end.

"He is incredibly gifted in terms of his ability to process the game," Mickens said. "A lot of our offense runs directly through him, our defense literally runs through him. Think of (LA Chargers outside linebacker) Khalil Mack, (Hall of Fame outside linebacker) Lawrence Taylor, that's what we do with him, tremendous player and we give him the autonomy to be him."

Mickens added that he can't think of a better coach for Rainer at the next level than London.

"Coach London embodies everything that we talk about with our standard," he said, adding that Rainer had offers from bigger football programs but chose to emphasize academic opportunity in his recruitment -- the University of Richmond was his second choice.

"There's very few schools that have the cache academically that William & Mary has."

Rainer's younger brother, Zahir, is a defensive back in the Class of 2024. He was also a first team all-VISAA honoree and holds offers from myriad top programs including Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Minnesota, JMU and Penn State.

Elijah and Zahir's father, Wali Rainer, played at Virginia and in the NFL. Mickens said the Rainer family has been a foundational component of the growth of his program.

"(Wali Rainer) has been nothing short of amazing, one of the most transformative people I've been around in my life," Mickens said, adding that Elijah Rainer routinely goes out of his way to teach younger players in the program.

"Driving kids up and down the road to colleges, he's incredibly selfless. And you see that in his kids. ... That's why we are where we are right now."