Trinity Episcopal guard Erik Prosise to play basketball at Mary Washington

Trinity Episcopal guard Erik Prosise plans to play basketball at Division III Mary Washington next season.

The 6-foot-1 senior, who has started since his sophomore year, averaged 10 points last season on a team that included Henry Coleman (now at Duke), Burke Smith (now at Boise State) and A.J. Williams (now at Oak Hill Academy).

Trinity hasn’t played this season. Had it been a normal year, Titans coach Rick Hamlin expected that Prosise would have increased his scoring considerably.

“Offensively, he’s really ready,” Hamlin said. “I’ve seen him play with college players, and he can easily hold his own offensively. He’s just going to have to focus on playing great defense every possession.

“He’s a great kid, really respectful, great student. … He’s just a real positive kid.”

While Trinity hasn’t played, Hamlin said getting in some games in February hasn’t been ruled out. His team has been doing socially distant drills and using masks for close to three months, and he’s been preparing them as if they will play.